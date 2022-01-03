Royal Roundup: FCD’s Ricardo Pepi set for Bundesliga move

FC Dallas set to move Ricardo Pepi to Bundesliga side Augsburg for club record fee of $20 million plus add ins. The deal is the highest homegrown player transfer in MLS history, and It would also be the 2nd highest fee for any MLS player, after the $27 million Miguel Almiron move to Newcastle United in 2019.
REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH
- [MLS] Seattle Sounders chasing free agent Albert Rusnak.
- [Soapbox] RSL History this week: A dig through our archives finds a story from 2010 on what could have been a RSL stadium downtown.
MLS / USL / NWSL
- [MLS] Grading every team’s 2021 season.
- [90Min] The biggest accomplishment for every western conference team, and [90Min] for every eastern conference team.
- [MLS] The 2022 soccer almanac. Important dates to mark on your calendar for this year.
- [MLS] Every MLS teams 2022 wish list.
- [90Min] Resolutions for every western conference MLS team, and [90Min] resolutions for the eastern conference MLS teams.
- [90Min][MLS] Orlando City’s Darryl Dike completes transfer to West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship.
- [USSP] Toronto FC starts an unconventional roster rebuild.
USA
- [Goal] Christian Pulisic showing versatility for Chelsea FC.
INTERNATIONAL
- [CBS][Goal] Lionel Messi tested positive for Covid-19. Set to miss Coupe de France match for Paris Saint-Germain today, and Ligue 1 match vs Olympique Lyonnais this weekend.
- [FFT] Chelsea FC became the first EPL team to test a supporter safe standing area in yesterday’s draw vs Liverpool FC.
- [ESPN] 30 wishes for world soccer in 2022.
- [TheScore] 5 predictions for 2022 world soccer.
