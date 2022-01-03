Royal Roundup: FCD’s Ricardo Pepi set for Bundesliga move

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

FC Dallas set to move Ricardo Pepi to Bundesliga side Augsburg for club record fee of $20 million plus add ins. The deal is the highest homegrown player transfer in MLS history, and It would also be the 2nd highest fee for any MLS player, after the $27 million Miguel Almiron move to Newcastle United in 2019.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[MLS] Seattle Sounders chasing free agent Albert Rusnak.

[Soapbox] RSL History this week: A dig through our archives finds a story from 2010 on what could have been a RSL stadium downtown.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[MLS] Grading every team’s 2021 season.

[90Min] The biggest accomplishment for every western conference team, and [90Min] for every eastern conference team.

[MLS] The 2022 soccer almanac. Important dates to mark on your calendar for this year.

[MLS] Every MLS teams 2022 wish list.

[90Min] Resolutions for every western conference MLS team, and [90Min] resolutions for the eastern conference MLS teams.

[90Min][MLS] Orlando City’s Darryl Dike completes transfer to West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship.

[USSP] Toronto FC starts an unconventional roster rebuild.

USA

[Goal] Christian Pulisic showing versatility for Chelsea FC.

INTERNATIONAL