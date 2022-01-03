 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royal Roundup: FCD’s Ricardo Pepi set for Bundesliga move

MLS accomplishments and resolutions, Dike moves to England, Messi tests positive for Covid, Chelsea tests safe standing area, and more..

By Kreg Asay
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

FC Dallas set to move Ricardo Pepi to Bundesliga side Augsburg for club record fee of $20 million plus add ins. The deal is the highest homegrown player transfer in MLS history, and It would also be the 2nd highest fee for any MLS player, after the $27 million Miguel Almiron move to Newcastle United in 2019.

[SSFC][90Min][MLS][CBS]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

  • [MLS] Seattle Sounders chasing free agent Albert Rusnak.
  • [Soapbox] RSL History this week: A dig through our archives finds a story from 2010 on what could have been a RSL stadium downtown.

MLS / USL / NWSL

  • [MLS] Grading every team’s 2021 season.
  • [90Min] The biggest accomplishment for every western conference team, and [90Min] for every eastern conference team.
  • [MLS] The 2022 soccer almanac. Important dates to mark on your calendar for this year.
  • [MLS] Every MLS teams 2022 wish list.
  • [90Min] Resolutions for every western conference MLS team, and [90Min] resolutions for the eastern conference MLS teams.
  • [90Min][MLS] Orlando City’s Darryl Dike completes transfer to West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship.
  • [USSP] Toronto FC starts an unconventional roster rebuild.

USA

INTERNATIONAL

  • [CBS][Goal] Lionel Messi tested positive for Covid-19. Set to miss Coupe de France match for Paris Saint-Germain today, and Ligue 1 match vs Olympique Lyonnais this weekend.
  • [FFT] Chelsea FC became the first EPL team to test a supporter safe standing area in yesterday’s draw vs Liverpool FC.
  • [ESPN] 30 wishes for world soccer in 2022.
  • [TheScore] 5 predictions for 2022 world soccer.

