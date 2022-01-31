RSL linked with Al-Hilal midfielder Gustavo Cuellar

It’s silly season!

And maybe silly season has blessed us with an accurate rumor, but this is a particularly interesting one. Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist, has dropped this rumor in our lap: RSL is linked with Gustavo Cuellar, a Colombian midfielder playing at Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Cuellar, 29, is a defensive midfielder by trade, and he’s been playing with the Colombian national team since 2015 (with the majority of his caps coming in the last year), and he’s been at Al-Hilal since 2019.

MLS side Real Salt Lake are close to completing a deal with Al-Hilal for Colombian Gustavo Cuellar. Only few details missing on player side. #MLS



It would be the most expensive incoming transfer in their history.

RSL see Cuellar as key to their project. #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Oddly, this is not the first time I’ve heard this rumor — in fact, I’d heard it was a deal that was dead. This appears to be that deal regaining life — and we’ll see if that’s actually the case, or if it’s a case of an old rumor resurfacing.

Cuellar would be a coup of a signing for Real Salt Lake, and he would bring solidity to a midfield that’s in need of a true standout. Everton Luiz’s return seemed to portend the deadening of new rumors. If this one does happen, it’ll be interesting to see how it all shakes out.