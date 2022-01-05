Blitzer Group reaches agreement on RSL purchase, says Sportico report

Real Salt Lake’s drawn-out ownership saga may be coming to a distinct close, with Sportico reporting earlier today that a deal to purchase the club has been agreed by Major League Soccer and a group led by David Blitzer.

The Sportico reporting was confirmed by reports from The Athletic writers Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio.

According to the reporting, Arctos Sports Partners is involved with the purchase as well.

Details are still sparse, with the report indicating that there is not yet a statement as to the purchase price, but that the deal does involve Real Monarchs, Rio Tinto Stadium, and the academy training complex.

Sportico’s reporting has generally been accurate, so I don’t think we have much reason to doubt this one. More news will certainly emerge in the coming days (and the coming weeks, certainly,) and we’ll be actively awaiting detail there.

The report also indicates that Blitzer will be the controlling owner and the club’s “main representative in league matters.”

The sale of Real Salt Lake has been controlled by Major League Soccer since Jan. 8, 2021.