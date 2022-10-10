RSL vs. Portland: Player of the Match

In a must-win match, RSL comes out on top 3-1 over the Portland Timbers. A lot of things went right this match, and even when the lineup was unconventional and might have had some fans worried, RSL played hungry from the first whistle.

So, who gets the nod for player of the match? Jefferson Savarino certainly could be a candidate. Or how about Rubio Rubin, getting his first goal of the season? Or maybe it should be Bode Hidalgo, who came in and helped put Portland away.

While each of these could be a good pick, I am going in a totally different direction. Andrew Brody wins player of the match. He was everywhere, had great defense, had great passes, and he helped the back line keep the Timbers scoreless for most of the match, until the match was essentially over.

So, RSL is in the playoffs. Portland and Seattle are not (amazing!), and Andrew Brody is the player of the match!