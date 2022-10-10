Player Ratings: RSL 3-1 Portland

Zac MacMath - 5.5 RSL’s defense did enough to make MacMath’s life a little easier. He was not called upon very often, but ma

Andrew Brody - 6.5 Brody has a great showing with some creative passing and repeatedly going at defenders. His only mistake was a soft clearance which led to Portland’s only goal.

Justen Glad- 6 The longest-tenured RSL player brought stability and confidence to RSL’s back line. He was solid if not quiet in the back.

Marcelo Silva - 6 Silva had some timely plays, applying physical pressure when needed. Things got a tiny bit shaky for him down the stretch, but he had a good game overall.

Bryan Oviedo - 7.5 Oviedo notched an assist brace finding both Savarino and Rubin on their respective goals. He played a crisp game and did more than what you would normally expect from an outside back.

Pablo Ruiz - 5.5 Pablo returned to the starting lineup and while his corners weren’t quite on the mark, his passing to the flanks was great throughout the game.

Braian Ojeda - 7 Sure, Ojeda did not score, but he was fantastic in the middle of the field. He showed us a unique ability to not just get out of tight space, but to do something unexpected and make a smart pass in the process.

Maikel Chang - 6 Chang had a really bright first half even though things slowed down from him in the second half. He had some great connection play and turned defenders around a few times.

Rubio Rubin - 6.5 It was so good to see Rubin get this goal, and it could not have come at a much better time. He kept the defense busy and was rewarded for his efforts.

Jefferson Savarino - 7 Savarino made that move of his to find just enough space to get a shot off and then put it at the far post to get RSL on the scoreboard. He set the tone early for RSL and was clearly a focal point for Portland’s defense.

Sergio Cordova - 5 Cordova found himself in the right places after making runs at the right time, but his finishing was lacking.

Substitutes

Bode Hidalgo - 6.5 I think it’s fair to say that many fans were surprised to see Hidalgo be the first player off the bench, but he came through in a big way to give RSL the insurance goal and ensure the win.

Anderson Julio - 5.5 Julio played an important role to stretch the Timbers’ defenders but unfortunately he was unable to get that late goal.

Jasper Loffelsend - 6 Loffelsend did not have a ton of time, but did enough to pick up an assist on a cut back pass to Hidalgo.

Justin Meram - 6 Meram came on and looked fresh and hungry. He created a few quality scoring chances in no time.