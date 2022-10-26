RSL declines options on Wood, Besler, others

Real Salt Lake announced today the club’s end-of-season roster decisions, including declined options for Bobby Wood and Nick Besler, among others.

The full list of declined players includes Nick Besler, Chris Garcia, Bret Halsey, Johan Kappelhof, Tate Schmitt and Bobby Wood.

Wood is easily the most prominent on the list, with injuries besetting his 2022 campaign. Besler has been at Real Salt Lake since August 2017, having signed at the start of that year with Real Monarchs. He played just 243 minutes for RSL in 2022, the least he’s played for the club since signing.

Marcelo Silva is out of contract, which has been a point of discussion in recent weeks. He’s declared his desire to return, but that will require a new contract. The release indicates the club is already in discussions for his return.

Tomas Gomez is also out of contract; he featured on the bench for RSL as a backup goalkeeper in all but one match this season. He, too, is in discussions for a return, according to the release.

Additionally, Sergio Cordova’s loan deal has expired. The club’s release indicates the club is looking at a potential return for the Venezuelan striker, saying RSL “currently remains in discussions regarding his transfer options and contract.”

In a departure from past years, the club has not specified whose options were taken. The full roster is as follows.

Goalkeepers (3): Gavin Beavers, Jeff Dewsnup, Zac MacMath

Defenders (7): Andrew Brody, Zack Farnsworth, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Erik Holt, Bryan Oviedo, Jaziel Orozco

Midfielders (10): Julio Benitez, Scott Caldwell, Maikel Chang, Bode Hidalgo, Damir Kreilach, Jasper Löffelsend, Diego Luna, Braian Ojeda, Pablo Ruiz, Jude Wellings

Forwards (6): Anderson Julio, Axel Kei, Justin Meram, Danny Musovski, Rubio Rubin, Jefferson Savarino