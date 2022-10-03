Player Ratings: Galaxy 1-1 RSL

Zac MacMath - 7 Saving a Riqui Puig penalty has to feel pretty good. That was clearly the best and most important save of the night for MacMatch who saved six other shots.

Andrew Brody - 6.5 Brody had another good game on both sides of the ball and picked up the hockey assist on RSL’s only goal.

Justen Glad- 6 Glad did a great job defending Chicharito. He had two chances to score in stoppage time, one of which was incredibly saved while the other he should have got on target.

Marcelo Silva - 4.5 Silva was having a solid game but his tendency to force the ref to make a decision reared its head again and the Galaxy were awarded a penalty which stole the win away from RSL.

Aaron Herrera - 6.5 Herrera was very good throughout the game and picked up his sixth assist on the season finding Cordova in the first half. Not bad for an outside back.

Jasper Loffelsend - 5.5 Loffelsend took a few knocks in L.A. but kept getting back up and making some hustle plays.

Bryan Oviedo - 6 Oviedo got in Araujo’s head early in the game, mostly by outplaying him when Araujo tried to press forward. His experience came in handy.

Braian Ojeda - 6 Ojeda showed his abilities multiple times with some quick, skilled footwork in very tight spaces to either win the ball or keep possession.

Scott Caldwell - 4.5 Caldwell played pretty clean in the middle, but RSL in a tough spot when he nicked Puig in the foot tripping him in the box and awarding the Galaxy with a penalty.

Jefferson Savarino - 5.5 Savarino had a few decent moments but was only able to come up with one shot which is well below his average. We needed more from our DP in this one.

Sergio Cordova - 7 Cordova looked confident in this high-stakes game and made a difficult header in the first half, leaning back to reach for it but somehow still getting power behind it.

Substitutes

Anderson Julio - 5.5 Julio got in some good positions to get in behind the Galaxy back line, but his teammates were unable to make the timely pass.

Diego Luna - 5.5 Luna had a decent showing in the 32 minutes that he was on the field, but missed a golden opportunity to find a streaking Julio on his left side.

Pablo Ruiz - 5 Ruiz came off the bench later in the match to try to give RSL a bit more of an offensive look and did a few good things in possession, but nothing overly impactful.

Justin Meram - N/A