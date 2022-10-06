Mastroeni: “We’ve fought hard ... to put ourselves in this position”

Real Salt Lake coach Pablo Mastroeni is feeling confident about his club’s chances in a must-win match on Sunday, with RSL taking place in another must-win Decision Day match.

“We’ve fought hard the whole season to put ourselves in this position,” he told ESPN700’s Bill Riley. “I think it’s a better position than we were in last year, when we had to go away to get the win. We know exactly what we have to do, we have the fans behind us.”

Mastroeni, in his first full year as coach, has led RSL to what’s currently an 8th place position, with results potentially sending the club as high as 6th place and as low as 10th place. A win against Portland Timbers, sitting in 6th place with 46 points to RSL’s 44, would lift RSL to a finish above the opposition. Anything but would see RSL unable to move into a playoff position.

The RSL coach, who seems to prefer a 4-4-2 for the club, based solely on what’s been used most frequently, is predicting at least some rotation to the starting lineup.

“There might be a couple changes to the starting XI,” he said. “The most important thing about Portland is they’re a team willing to concede possession. They’re really looking for the counterattack. Our shape behind our possession is critical to snuff it out and keep them off the board, because they’re a really dynamic team.”

RSL is no stranger to late-season theatrics, with the club squeaking into a playoff position on the final match of the season against Sporting Kansas City in 2021. That match saw an obvious handball against Real Salt Lake not called, and the following play saw Damir Kreilach score a last-gasp winner.

Further quotes follow.