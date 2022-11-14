2022 Player Profiles: Danny Musovski

Danny Musovski joined RSL on August 3rd, 2022 from a trade with LAFC for $250,000 in GAM spread out over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Unfortunately, Musovski picked up an injury prior to arriving in Salt Lake which pushed back him joining the team until early September.

After healing, Musovski saw minimal field time, and only appeared in 3 MLS-RSL matches (all as a substitute), for a grand total of 45 minutes. Musovski got an additional 45 minutes of Leagues Cup Showcase playing time during RSL’s 1-2 loss to Atlas on September 22nd.

Interestingly all of Musovski’s MLS-RSL appearances happened in the month of September. In October, Musovski didn’t make the gameday 18 in RSL’s 1-1 draw against LA Galaxy, he made the bench but didn’t appear in RSL’s 3-1 win against Portland, and again was included in the 18 but did not appear in the 2-2 playoff loss in penalties to Austin FC.

What’s next for Danny Musovski?

He is under contract in 2023 with RSL, and with the (current) exit of Bobby Wood and the uncertainty of Sergio Cordova’s loan situation (and his dislike of the striker position), there could be a place for Musovski to compete for minutes at the #9 spot. That’s assuming that RSL doesn’t make any moves for an out and out goal-scorer in the off-season. We haven’t really been able to see what Musovski has to offer RSL, but hopefully with a full preseason we will have a better idea going into 2023.

Statistical recap