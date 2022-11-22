Bobby Wood picked by New England in Re-Entry Draft

Major League Soccer doesn’t care about the World Cup.

Or perhaps more accurately, Major League Soccer scheduled the second round of the Re-Entry Draft smack dab in the middle of the World Cup, which is actually kind of funny to me. (Why is it funny? I don’t know.)

But that’s why I’m now writing to you between World Cup matches to tell you that Bobby Wood, who had an alright start for RSL in 2022 before succumbing to an unexpectedly season-ending injury, is gone. He’s been selected by New England Revolution in the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

It’s perhaps interesting that New England was not the only team interested: After all, they traded up to have the right to pick him. That trade appears to have been with D.C. United, which leads one to think that one of the teams to have finished in the bottom 10 places in the league wanted to select him.

MLS 2022 Stage 2 Re-Entry Draft round one results:



1. New England Revolution trade up to select Bobby Wood

2. Toronto FC- Victor Vazquez

3. San Jose Earthquakes- Michael Baldisimo

4. Houston Dynamo- Ifunanyachi Achara



Clubs now can negotiate new deals with these players pic.twitter.com/y8ZHEgvRQa — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) November 22, 2022

I’d love to link to a press release, but that doesn’t exist quite yet. So Tom Bogert, who writes for MLS on the official site, is your breaking news source. (This league sometimes.)

With Wood now gone and Sergio Cordova having tweeted that he apparently doesn’t think it’s likely he returns to Real Salt Lake, a retool of the forward line seems inevitable. Unless, of course, we just play Damir Kreilach there in perpetuity, but even that doesn’t seem like a feasible solution, with the midfielder yet to return from his season-long injury.