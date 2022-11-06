 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Soapbox Oracle - 2022 Season Final

Dave Cheever is the 2022 Soapbox Oracle!

By Kreg Asay
/ new

Another year of Soapbox Oracle has ended. The overall winner is Dave Cheever with 88 points! 48 people participated this year, easily doubling last year’s 22.

Last year Zzyzx won the Oracle of the Year with 83 points - besting the next closest player by over 20 points! It was much closer this year with only a 9 point separation between 1st and Mateo in 2nd place. Full standings are below, and here’s the link to the spreadsheet with all the results.

Look for next year’s Oracle about a month before the season starts.

2022 Soapbox Oracle

Player Name Points
Player Name Points
Dave Cheever 88
Mateo 81
Durodo 71
Zach Patterson 69
RSL4LIFE210 69
Man in the Middle 61
Dwillievan 59
Sly 59
TroutHead 59
Ryan S 58
1OldDude 54
SniperSpida677 51
jcrow 50
himysam 50
12RMENDEZ 48
Stu Pedasol 46
Andrew K 46
KBaer14 45
15to32 44
ScooterPie27 42
scheelt 40
Jet 40
VAR got it wrong 40
NOFC 39
KnottyFox 38
Hollywood_17 37
Jared Nethery 37
Chris Johanson 37
I8sumchicken 36
Kreg 36
T-PAIN 35
Jdub 33
Moose 32
Coffee Sludge 32
Zzyzx 32
Seawolf 31
PocoJoe 30
keel 30
mark up! 29
Thomas W 29
bmelini 28
Kolten Yorgason 25
Brandon.Wilde.9 20
Mr. Pepper 19
Its_M3_B3nny 18
Pup 17
Eli Allen 14
svenwheeler 14

