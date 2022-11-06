Soapbox Oracle - 2022 Season Final

Another year of Soapbox Oracle has ended. The overall winner is Dave Cheever with 88 points! 48 people participated this year, easily doubling last year’s 22.

Last year Zzyzx won the Oracle of the Year with 83 points - besting the next closest player by over 20 points! It was much closer this year with only a 9 point separation between 1st and Mateo in 2nd place. Full standings are below, and here’s the link to the spreadsheet with all the results.

Look for next year’s Oracle about a month before the season starts.