Marcelo Silva renews RSL deal after superb year

Marcelo Silva has agreed to a new multi-year contract with Real Salt Lake. The club announced this morning that it is through “2023 and beyond.”

“I am very happy and excited to continue my career with this team and this city,” Silva said, “I look forward to continued success under Pablo’s guidance, and I cannot wait to kick off the new season in front of our amazing fans.” (rsl.com)

The contract extension is no surprise for the 33-year-old who played a vital role in RSL’s backline during the 2022 campaign. Silva played a career-high 2,895 minutes in his 32 starts, contributing ten clean sheets and two goals.

Silva served as acting captain while teammate Damir Kreilach was injured. Wearing the armband appeared to elevate his level of play. Among RSL defenders, he is first in interceptions (53), second in duels (186), first in duels won percentage for outfield players (61.8%), first in shots (26), third in shots on target (7), first in accurate pass completions (89.5%), and first in short passes completed (1051). All were his best performances compared to his previous five years with the club.

Silva was signed as a free agent on July 3, 2017, after he left the Spanish team Real Zaragoza. Since then, he has made 112 appearances for the club. 2023 will be his 7th season in Utah.