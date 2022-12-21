2022 Player Profiles: Tomás Gómez

Going into 2022, Tomas Gomez was set to be the third-string keeper. He’s a player who has found success as a keeper in the USL, but has never broken into Major League Soccer as a regular starter. This year proved no different, despite being bumped up from third to second in the goalie depth chart for Real Salt Lake.

As the season began, the expectation was it would be another important year for the development of David Ochoa between the sticks. Ochoa had been the go-to guy much of 2021, with Zac MacMath making far fewer appearances (just 7 to Ochoa’s 25). But after suffering an injury at the end of preseason, Ochoa was out as the year began. This meant MacMath stepped back into the starting role, and moved Gomez onto the bench. Ochoa would never make another MLS appearance for Real Salt Lake, though he did play in their disastrous Open Cup loss to the Northern Colorado Hailstorm, as well as for the Real Monarchs in the MLS Next Pro. Interestingly, Ochoa did play at Rio Tinto Stadium again in Major League Soccer, but for DC United. David’s falling out with RSL and departure meant Gomez would retain his backup spot.

2022 was a good year, overall, for Tomas. He played in a number of Monarchs games, was able to be a consistent squad player for the first team, and even went the full 90 for RSL in their Leagues Cup Showcase match against Liga MX side Atlas FC. It’s unlikely that Gomez is ever the number 1 for RSL, but he’s an important piece within a healthy team. What the future holds for Gomez is unclear, since Real could bring in another keeper this offseason, and that would have a major impact in his future. Should the coaching staff decide to put more trust into their academy players, that could see Gomez move away from the team.

2022 Statistics