2022 Player Profiles: Braian Ojeda

Braian Ojeda came to RSL when their 2022 campaign was winding down. After a lot of speculation about which signings RSL would bring in with the new ownership, the loan acquisition of Ojeda came as a surprise, if not a letdown to RSL fans.

Ojeda came to Salt Lake as RSL’s first U-22 initiative player from Nottingham Forest and played a total of three matches with the club. Fair or not, many RSL fans were skeptical and felt underwhelmed by the new addition.

The 22-year-old Paraguayan did not take long to show us all that RSL may have found a gem. His technical ability is as high-level as any player has had in a long time, maybe ever. He has a unique skillset that allows him to win the ball in tight spaces and connect to his teammates with comfort and ease. There were a couple games where he looked like the best player on the field, and they were high-pressure fixtures.

We only got a glimpse of him featuring in just six matches. The sample size is small, but once he fully accommodates and has a real chance to gel with the other players, he could really be something special.

What’s next for Braian Ojeda?

There is a lack of clarity as to whether or not RSL will buy him from Nottingham Forrest. He allegedly has a pretty high price tag of around 4 million dollars. Whether RSL can find a loophole around that or if they will pony up the cash is yet to be seen, but he seems like he is worth the investment given his abilities and his consistent progression with the Paraguay National Team.

Here’s hoping RSL finds a way to keep him.

Statistical recap