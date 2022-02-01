Augsburg attacker Sergio Cordova linked with RSL move, training with team

Real Salt Lake’s need for attacking players is well-known, especially with Anderson Julio leaving the club after a quite successful loan spell; it is in this understanding that there is some excitement around the arrival of Sergio Cordova — perhaps on loan — from David Blitzer-owned club FC Augsburg.

A rumor from an unreliable account popped up last night, but a much more reliable source made himself known this morning: RSL commentator and Sirius XM FC analyst Brian Dunseth, out here posting a photo of the player in a Real Salt Lake training top from the club’s preseason training in Tucson, Arizona. (Yeah, the trees are still green there. Isn’t that kind of nice? I could use an escape from freezing temperatures and inversion.)

Cordova, 24, is a Venezuelan international, and while he’s primarily played at center forward in Germany, he’s also played with near-similar frequency on the left and right wings.

His credentials are strong, certainly, but when you come to goalscoring, there are question marks. He’s scored just nine goals in the Bundesliga since his arrival in 2017, playing for both FC Augsburg and Arminia Bielefeld, where he was on loan for the 2020–21 season.

This move looks to be nearing completion, and it will be particularly interesting to see if Cordova can find his feet in MLS.