RSL demolished 4-1 by Viking FK in preseason bout

Viking’s Niklas Sandberg opened the scoring in the 9th minute, capitalizing on some poor defending from Real Salt Lake and some wide open space behind the right back, unsigned college player Pierre Reedy. Reedy did well to steer play back out wide, but the defense collapsed into a chaotic jumble, with a potential penalty uncalled as Viking finished nicely.

It was an opening goal very much in the run of play, with RSL looking second-best throughout the first half, with RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa forced into some top-notch saves. Jasper Loefellsend later made a clearance off the line as the first half wound to a close, with the play providing emphasis on the very poor showing from the MLS side.

Real Salt Lake equalized through — who else? — Damir Kreilach just after halftime, with Damir Kreilach sending a low shot to the far post, finishing from a very nice Justin Meram run down the left side. Bobby Wood only very narrowly avoided forcing an offside call on the play, skipping over the shot and avoiding a touch.

Only moments later, Swedish winger Kevin Kabran took a brilliant shot to the top left corner, putting Viking back on top immediately after the equalizer, with Erik Holt leaving the attacker with an excess of space for the Viking attacker to take his opportunity.

Kabran put Viking up 3-1, finishing at the near post past Ochoa after another spate of defensive miscommunication from Real Salt Lake, who had left three players for Loefellsend to handle at right back.

Viking went up 4-1 in the 68th minute, capitalizing on what was yet again a defensive collapse not bound to individual errors. Midfield Kristoffer Lökberg scored that one, sealing the notion uncontroversially that RSL was extremely poor defensively on the night.