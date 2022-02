Real Salt Lake release their new primary jersey

It’s a new season for Real Salt Lake and that means a new kit. This year, we get a new primary jersey. The folks at RSL were kind enough to give us a look at the jersey and here’s what we saw:

Grid View Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox

Lucas Muller | RSL Soapbox