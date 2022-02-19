RSL falls 3-0 to Portland Timbers in final 2022 preseason match

RSL captain Damir Kreilach did not feature in the match that saw RSL again return to the 3-5-2. Kreilach, Andrew Brody, and Aaron Herrera all had knocks that kept them out of this last preseason match.

RSL again went to the 3-5-3 (that looked more like a 1-2-2-5). Unlike the snooze-fest 0-0 draw against Minnesota, the first half of this match was pretty wide-open with both teams having opportunities. Portland’s Dairon Asprilla had a one-on-one shot at Ochoa that was sent high in 21st minute, while Bobby Wood had a great header saved in the 28th minute. Ochoa had another save on Moreno in the 42nd minute. We went into the half tied at 0-0.

Coming out at half, it was much of the same. Portland was holding most of the possession, with RSL making runs occasionally. Portland definitely seemed better setup up in the second half though, and things started to change as the match wore on. Mistakes and cheap giveaways begin to pile up for RSL.

In the 70th min, David Ochoa landed awkwardly trying to shepherd out a missed clearance from Marcelo Silva. He was immediately replaced by Zac MacMath.

Two minutes later, Cristhian Paredes scored, making it 1-0.

One minute later, Marcelo Silva placed a poor tackle in the box on Jaroslaw Niezgoda, and a penalty was given. Niezgoda went on to score the penalty putting RSL down 2-0.

Portland went on to win the match 3-0 after an amazing stoppage time free kick by Bill Tuiloma.

As RSL seem to go, they held their own until conceding, and than quickly continued to concede again, and ultimately lose the match. It was a rough end to a rough preseason that hopefully can be learned from and quickly forgotten. At least we do not have to play on turf again for a while.

RSL’s regular season starts next Sunday, away against the Houston Dynamo at 5 p.m..