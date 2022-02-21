 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Soapbox prediction results

Less than a week before first kick! Here’s the prediction results.

By Kreg Asay
/ new
Soapbox Oracle predictions Kreg Asay

Preseason has finally wrapped up, and MLS begins this weekend! It’s good to finally have some non-European games to follow for a change.

The survey is still active, and will be for a few weeks so there’s still time to get your predictions in, or to change the one you currently have (if you can’t edit your original response, submit a new one and I’ll replace the old one).

And now the results of the predictions so far (from 38 replies).

Eastern Conference

  1. New England Revolution: 1.89 avg
  2. New York City FC: 2.82 avg
  3. Philadelphia Union: 3.82 avg
  4. Atlanta United: 4.82 avg
  5. Columbus Crew: 5.82 avg
  6. Toronto FC: 6.34 avg
  7. New York Red Bulls: 7.26 avg
  8. Orlando City: 8.05 avg
  9. D.C. United: 8.76 avg
  10. Inter Miami: 9.29 avg
  11. Chicago Fire: 9.55 avg
  12. CF Montreal: 10.24 avg
  13. FC Cincinnati: 12.11 avg
  14. Charlotte FC: 12.34 avg

Conference Champion: New England Revolution

Western Conference

  1. Seattle Sounders: 1.89 avg
  2. Sporting Kansas City: 4.37 avg
  3. Portland Timbers: 4.39 avg
  4. Real Salt Lake: 5.79 avg
  5. Colorado Rapids: 5.82 avg
  6. Nashville SC: 6.53 avg
  7. L.A. Galaxy: 6.61 avg
  8. Los Angeles FC: 6.63 avg
  9. Minnesota United: 7.92 avg
  10. Vancouver Whitecaps: 8.97 avg
  11. FC Dallas: 10.05 avg
  12. San Jose Earthquakes: 11.34 avg
  13. Austin FC: 12.11 avg
  14. Houston Dynamo: 12.45 avg

Conference Champion: Seattle Sounders

League Results

  • US Open Cup Winner: Nashville SC (6)
  • Supporter’s Shield: Seattle (14)
  • MLS Cup: Seattle (12)
  • League MVP: Damir Kreilach (6)
  • Defender of the Year: Walker Zimmerman (14)
  • Goalkeeper of the Year: Andre Blake (14)
  • Coach of the Year: Bruce Arena (7)
  • Golden Boot: Raul Ruidiaz (8)
  • Furthest in Champions League: Seattle (25)

RSL Results

  • Point Total: 46-48 (12)
  • Goals Scored: 50+ (14)
  • Playoffs: Yes (32)
  • Team MVP: Damir Kreilach (35)
  • Defender of the Year: Aaron Herrera (20)
  • Humanitarian of the Year: Zac MacMath (18)
  • Golden Boot: Damir Kreilach (18)

You can follow all the results on the results spreadsheet, and of course the final totals and Oracle of the Year will be posted at the end of the season.

More From RSL Soapbox

Loading comments...