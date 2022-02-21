Soapbox prediction results

Preseason has finally wrapped up, and MLS begins this weekend! It’s good to finally have some non-European games to follow for a change.

The survey is still active, and will be for a few weeks so there’s still time to get your predictions in, or to change the one you currently have (if you can’t edit your original response, submit a new one and I’ll replace the old one).

And now the results of the predictions so far (from 38 replies).

Eastern Conference

Conference Champion: New England Revolution

Western Conference

Conference Champion: Seattle Sounders

League Results

US Open Cup Winner: Nashville SC (6)

Supporter’s Shield: Seattle (14)

MLS Cup: Seattle (12)

League MVP: Damir Kreilach (6)

Defender of the Year: Walker Zimmerman (14)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Andre Blake (14)

Coach of the Year: Bruce Arena (7)

Golden Boot: Raul Ruidiaz (8)

Furthest in Champions League: Seattle (25)

RSL Results

Point Total: 46-48 (12)

Goals Scored: 50+ (14)

Playoffs: Yes (32)

Team MVP: Damir Kreilach (35)

Defender of the Year: Aaron Herrera (20)

Humanitarian of the Year: Zac MacMath (18)

Golden Boot: Damir Kreilach (18)

You can follow all the results on the results spreadsheet, and of course the final totals and Oracle of the Year will be posted at the end of the season.