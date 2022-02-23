Real Salt Lake in talks to sign Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio

Real Salt Lake have entered into discussions to sign Venezuelan winger Jefferson Savarino, sources have confirmed to RSL Soapbox. The club is also in discussions with Anderson Julio.

Savarino spent three seasons with RSL before leaving to join Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro, where he won the Brazilian Championship A Serie in 2021. His return would provide Real Salt Lake with a dangerous attacking option on the wing.

RSL are also in conversations to sign Ecuadorian attacker Anderson Julio to their roster. Julio joined Real Salt Lake on loan in 2021 and provided an important spark coming off the bench. After his loan concluded at the end of the 2021 season, it was unclear if he would rejoin RSL or stay with his parent club. RSL General Manager Elliot Fall has expressed a desire and hope to have him remain in Utah.

The team’s talks with Gustavo Cuellar remain ongoing, and he could join this window or possibly in the summer if an agreement can be reached.