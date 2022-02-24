Royal Roundup: Vegas clear leader for MLS team 30

MLS Commissioner Don Garber held a pre-2022 season press conference on Tuesday. Among the tidbits dropped included news that Las Vegas looks right now to be the clear front-runner to be the 30th team, plans after team 30, and MLS losing the “retirement league” moniker.
REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH
- [RSL] Rio Tinto Stadium will host a watch party for the 2022 season opener vs Houston Dynamo.
- [MLS][SBI][TBT] 2022 season preview.
- [RSL][KSL] Three RSL Academy players have been called up to the USMNT U-15 camp.
MLS / USL / NWSL
- [MLS] Predicting the 2022 MVP.
- [90Min] PSG star and Brazilian international Neymar says he wants to play in MLS.
- [USSP][USAT] MLS stories to watch in 2022.
- [MLS] One stat each Western Conf. team should be worried about.
- [TheRinger] The future of the MLS / LigaMX collaboration.
- [USAT] Soccer pundits predict the 2022 season.
- [MLS] One stat each Eastern Conf. team should be worried about.
- [USSP] The two MLS teams in Los Angeles are now obligated to step up their game due to the Rams and Dodgers winning their championships.
- [MLS] Why each team will / won’t win the Supporter’s Shield.
- [NWSL] Nick Perera has been named General Manager of OL Reign.
USA
- [SBI] The USWNT defeated New Zealand 5-0 in the She Believes Cup.
- [Goal][SBI][FRS][ESPN][SI] Juventus and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is out of action for 8-12 weeks due to a broken foot sustained on Tuesday. He will miss the last 3 World Cup qualifying matches for the USMNT.
- [SI][ESPN][FRS] USWNT players settled their equal pay dispute with US Soccer for $24 million to be split among current and former players. Going forward their pay will be equal to the USMNT.
INTERNATIONAL
- [CBS] UEFA Champions League power rankings after the first Round of 16 games.
- [SI] UEFA is seriously considering moving the Champions League final, currently slated to be played in St. Petersburg, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
