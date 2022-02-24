 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Royal Roundup: Vegas clear leader for MLS team 30

RSL season previews, Neymar to MLS?, McKennie out with broken foot, UEFA considers CL Final move, and more...

By Kreg Asay
Exploring The Las Vegas Strip From The Air Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

MLS Commissioner Don Garber held a pre-2022 season press conference on Tuesday. Among the tidbits dropped included news that Las Vegas looks right now to be the clear front-runner to be the 30th team, plans after team 30, and MLS losing the “retirement league” moniker.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

  • [RSL] Rio Tinto Stadium will host a watch party for the 2022 season opener vs Houston Dynamo.
  • [MLS][SBI][TBT] 2022 season preview.
  • [RSL][KSL] Three RSL Academy players have been called up to the USMNT U-15 camp.

MLS / USL / NWSL

  • [MLS] Predicting the 2022 MVP.
  • [90Min] PSG star and Brazilian international Neymar says he wants to play in MLS.
  • [USSP][USAT] MLS stories to watch in 2022.
  • [MLS] One stat each Western Conf. team should be worried about.
  • [TheRinger] The future of the MLS / LigaMX collaboration.
  • [USAT] Soccer pundits predict the 2022 season.
  • [MLS] One stat each Eastern Conf. team should be worried about.
  • [USSP] The two MLS teams in Los Angeles are now obligated to step up their game due to the Rams and Dodgers winning their championships.
  • [MLS] Why each team will / won’t win the Supporter’s Shield.
  • [NWSL] Nick Perera has been named General Manager of OL Reign.

USA

  • [SBI] The USWNT defeated New Zealand 5-0 in the She Believes Cup.
  • [Goal][SBI][FRS][ESPN][SI] Juventus and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is out of action for 8-12 weeks due to a broken foot sustained on Tuesday. He will miss the last 3 World Cup qualifying matches for the USMNT.
  • [SI][ESPN][FRS] USWNT players settled their equal pay dispute with US Soccer for $24 million to be split among current and former players. Going forward their pay will be equal to the USMNT.

INTERNATIONAL

  • [CBS] UEFA Champions League power rankings after the first Round of 16 games.
  • [SI] UEFA is seriously considering moving the Champions League final, currently slated to be played in St. Petersburg, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

