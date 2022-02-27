RSL signs Jasper Loeffelsend, Tomas Gomez

Real Salt Lake announced the signing of two players today, one of which we know from preseason — Jasper Loeffelsend, Real Salt Lake’s third round draft pick — and the other a bit more of a mystery — Tomas Gomez, a goalkeeper signed to a short-term deal under the Extreme Hardship rule.

Loeffelsend, 24, has joined on a one-year deal with three option years. He impressed during Real Salt Lake’s preseason, and he adds to a midfield group that is perhaps a bit lacking. He last played at the University of Pittsburgh, and he was born in Köln, Germany.

Gomez, 28, joins on a short-term deal, which certainly indicates that David Ochoa will be unavailable for an extended (but perhaps not season-long) duration after suffering an injury during preseason. He has played largely in USL, though he was contracted to San Jose Earthquakes in 2015. He made no MLS appearances but 113 appearances in USL, where he last played with Sacramento Republic.

It is unclear if Loeffelsend will earn immediate playing time, though one anticipates Gomez will be on the bench for Real Salt Lake against Houston Dynamo tonight.