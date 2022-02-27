Mix-and-match RSL draws 0-0 with Houston

A lineup that could best be described as mix-and-match from Real Salt Lake scrapped out a 0-0 draw against the West’s worst team in 2021, Houston Dynamo. It was not a particularly exciting start to the 2022 campaign, but it was one that kept RSL from sustaining an opening day loss.

There’s always a certain joy in a Corey Baird-vs.-Real Salt Lake match-up, and largely because he and Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad end up in some quite funny tussles. That was the highlight of the first half, which was fairly dreadful as far as entertaining soccer goes from either side.

Houston produced more opportunities, none of which tested Zac MacMath; RSL produced one shot, which was on target, but it was a fairly easy header from Marcelo Silva that saw Houston’s Steve Clark make a routine save.

The second half continued apace, with Maikel Chang providing a rare opportunity for RSL to test Clark. Sergio Cordova entered for his RSL debut, as well.

Darwin Quintero provided Houston’s closest shot at a goal late in the second half, rattling the crossbar with Zac MacMath beaten on the play. The ensuing attack didn’t lead to anything, again proving a great representation of the match.

RSL starting XI (3-4-1-2): MacMath; Holt, Glad, Silva; Brody, Ruiz, Caldwell, Schmitt; Kreilach; Meram, Wood