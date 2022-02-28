Player Ratings: Houston 0-0 RSL

Zac MacMath - 5 MacMath did not have a very demanding game. He made a couple of standard saves but then nearly got beat by Darwin Quintero. Luckily the crossbar prevented a goal.

Tate Schmitt - 5.5 Schmitt got his first start for RSL in a couple years with big shoes to fill for a suspended Herrera. He looked much improved and played with a healthy amount of confidence.

Marcelo Silva - 6.5 Silva got off to a great start, picking up right where he left off in the 2021 season. He made some good effort plays, sacrificing the body to keep the clean sheet. He also had RSL’s best chance of the first half with a header.

Justen Glad - 6 Glad’s pace came in handy a handful of times against his former academy teammate in Corey Baird. He recovered really well when he needed to.

Andrew Brody - 6 We saw a lot of timely saves and hustle from Brody who kept Fafa pretty quiet in Houston.

Erik Holt - 6 Holt was a physical force in the back and was not afraid to throw his weight around in a battle for the ball. A nice game from Holt.

Scott Caldwell - 6.5 Caldwell had a calming presence playing his first MLS minutes with RSL. His play forced Houston to have to play the ball wide and he did as much as anyone to keep Houston off the board.

Pablo Ruiz - 6 Ruiz seemed to be the first choice to take set pieces and put the ball in some decent areas with his gifted left foot, but the last free kick in the dying seconds ended up in the sky. More importantly in this one, he helped keep the ball out of the middle when Houston tried to force it through.

Damir Kreilach - 5 You could see Dami doing a lot of coaching on the field as the new captain, but he did not have the ball very much at all.

Bobby Wood - 5.5 Wood drew a lot of attention that resulted in a few yellow cards for Houston. Wood showed his strength and was able to pressure the Dynamo high up the field.

Substitutes

Maikel Chang - 6.5 Chang came on as a sub and immediately had what was RSL’s best chance to that point. He created more looks going forward than anyone else for Salt Lake.

Sergio Cordova - 5.5 Cordova got his debut for RSL and looked pretty comfortable on the road. The only thing lacking was a bit of support when he pushed the ball up the field.

Jonathan Menendez - 5 Menendez only had about 15 minutes to play and was unable to get in a rhythm on the ball.

Jasper Loeffelsend - N/A