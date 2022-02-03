RSL signs Sergio Cordova on loan from FC Augsburg

The David Blitzer-owned-club pipeline has taken its first step forward with Real Salt Lake in the network, with FC Augsburg sending Sergio Cordova to Real Salt Lake on loan.

Cordova, who is nominally a center forward but has occasional time on the wing, has been with Augsburg since their 2017-18 season, scoring nine goals in the Bundesliga over five seasons. He joined Augsburg from Venezuelan side Caracas FC.

If one has followed the career of Jefferson Savarino, Cordova’s name might seem familiar. The two have overlapped on their national team, with the two occasionally playing substitute for one another.

Cordova was a standout at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup, scoring four goals in the group stage for his nation, including a game-winner against Mexico and a goal against Germany. He’s even played against some names that are household names for Real Salt Lake supporters — Aaron Herrera, Brooks Lennon, and Danilo Acosta played against his Venezuelan side in that tournament, with the U.S. losing 2-1 after extra time.

Quotes from a club-issued release follow:

RSL general manager Elliot Fall: “Bringing Cordova to Salt Lake was amongst our top priorities when we began discussing potential options for 2022. We’ve seen him excel with Venezuela, both as a youth and senior national team member, and during his Bundesliga ascension as well. Cordova provides additional versatility to our attack, service from the wings, the ability to go at opponents and lethal finishing. He immediately makes us deeper with his quality, providing intensity, incisiveness and intelligence.”

Cordova: “My arrival to RSL has been very nice, everything is well-organized. We have everything to bring out the best version of us, to get in form for the best performances of your career. I think the Club is very good, the style of play, with a good group of guys. From day one I could see this group is a family by the way my teammates received me. I don’t want to talk too much about it, because as they say, ‘Those who talk a lot, do little,’ but I want to compete with my teammates, fight for the badge and make big achievements here in the MLS. I think anything is possible when you see the group of guys we have and their capacity. We know we can get very far this season.”