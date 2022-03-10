Power Ranking Averages - Week 2 (3/10/22)

Two more sites added making 19 total, but 14 sites published for week 2. Some additions have changed the week 1 rankings. One site (Soccer by Ives) will be an unknown for a bit, last week’s rankings were behind a paywall, but Wk 2 was free to view; their wk 1 rankings were taken from this weeks’ list. If they remain with paywall I’ll omit them from the list since everyone won’t have access to it.
Sites Used
- Jeff Sagarin
- Five Thirty Eight (Proj. points)
- Who Scored
- ESPN
- Massey
- Sonny Moore Rankings
- MLS
- MLS Fantasy Boss - No ranking wk 2.
- Sports Club Stats - No ranking wk 2.
- Broadway Sports - No ranking wk 1-2.
- Coach & Crew
- Betting Odds
- Waking the Red
- Gamblingsites.com - No ranking wk 1-2.
- Verses Sports Simulator
- Simmons Ratings
- US Soccer Players - No ranking wk 2.
- Boston Sports Wave
- Soccer By Ives
You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.
Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.
I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.
- Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list.
- Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.
All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.
The full spreadsheeet is here.
2022 Power Ranking Average
|Team
|Wk 1
|Wk 2
|Week Best
|Week Worst
|Std. Dev
|2021 Avg
|Team
|Wk 1
|Wk 2
|Week Best
|Week Worst
|Std. Dev
|2021 Avg
|Atlanta United FC
|7
|14.33
|6
|20
|3.92
|10.7
|Austin FC
|16.43
|14
|1
|23
|7.37
|15.2
|Charlotte FC
|26.5
|26.92
|26
|28
|0.73
|26.7
|Chicago Fire
|19.07
|19.5
|11
|24
|3.83
|19.3
|Cincinnati (FC)
|27.64
|27.75
|27
|28
|0.47
|27.7
|Colorado Rapids
|15.86
|9.92
|4
|14
|3.56
|12.9
|Columbus Crew SC
|7
|8.58
|2
|17
|4.71
|7.8
|D.C. United
|12.86
|13.08
|3
|21
|5.53
|13
|Dallas (FC)
|19.29
|20.08
|15
|25
|2.73
|19.7
|Houston Dynamo
|23.64
|24
|20
|27
|2.16
|23.8
|Inter Miami CF
|20.21
|24.67
|23
|26
|0.84
|22.4
|L.A. Galaxy
|9.14
|7
|3
|14
|3.31
|8.1
|Los Angeles FC
|6.07
|4.08
|1
|14
|3.34
|5.1
|Minnesota United FC
|12.36
|12.75
|6
|22
|4.08
|12.6
|Montreal (CF)
|20.93
|22.5
|14
|28
|3.87
|21.7
|Nashville SC
|3.86
|3.42
|1
|12
|3.32
|3.6
|New England Revolution
|3.57
|2.92
|1
|10
|2.52
|3.2
|New York City FC
|9
|10.83
|2
|18
|5.65
|9.9
|New York RB
|8.5
|5.83
|1
|17
|5.7
|7.2
|Orlando City SC
|9.93
|10.75
|4
|15
|3.16
|10.3
|Philadelphia Union
|9.79
|6.75
|3
|13
|2.64
|8.3
|Portland Timbers
|9.5
|8.67
|3
|16
|3.62
|9.1
|Real Salt Lake
|17.29
|14.67
|5
|19
|4.21
|16
|San Jose Earthquakes
|23.43
|21.33
|17
|24
|1.97
|22.4
|Seattle Sounders FC
|9.93
|13.58
|3
|25
|6.8
|11.8
|Sporting Kansas City
|15.5
|14.08
|8
|19
|3.7
|14.8
|Toronto FC
|17.64
|21.75
|12
|27
|3.82
|19.7
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|21.5
|21.75
|15
|27
|3.79
|21.6
- Highest Standard Deviation: Austin FC 7.37
- Lowest Standard Deviation: Cincinnati FC 0.47
- Biggest Rise: Colorado Rapids up 7.
- Biggest Fall: Atlanta United down 13.
Site Bias
All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.
2022 Power Ranking Bias
|SITE BIAS
|AVG
|Sagarin
|538
|Who Scored
|Massey
|Sonny
|ESPN
|SCS
|MLS
|Co+Cr
|Odds
|VSS
|Simmons
|USSP
|BSW
|SBI
|WTR
|F-Boss
|B-Way
|Fr-Borg
|G-Site
|SITE BIAS
|AVG
|Sagarin
|538
|Who Scored
|Massey
|Sonny
|ESPN
|SCS
|MLS
|Co+Cr
|Odds
|VSS
|Simmons
|USSP
|BSW
|SBI
|WTR
|F-Boss
|B-Way
|Fr-Borg
|G-Site
|Atlanta United FC
|10.7
|1.3
|-3.2
|2.3
|1.3
|6.8
|-3.2
|-1.7
|-1.7
|0.3
|1.8
|1.3
|-1.2
|-1.7
|-7.2
|-3.7
|7.3
|-1.7
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Austin FC
|15.2
|4.3
|2.8
|-14.2
|-10.2
|9.3
|-3.2
|-13.2
|-0.2
|-14.2
|5.8
|8.8
|2.8
|1.8
|2.8
|3.3
|-0.2
|8.8
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Charlotte FC
|26.7
|0.3
|-0.2
|-0.7
|1.3
|0.3
|0.3
|-1.7
|0.3
|-0.7
|-1.2
|-1.2
|0.3
|1.3
|1.3
|1.3
|-0.7
|-7.7
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Chicago Fire
|19.3
|4.7
|-0.3
|-8.3
|-5.3
|4.2
|-0.8
|-8.3
|2.7
|-5.3
|1.2
|4.2
|2.2
|2.7
|1.2
|0.2
|-5.3
|2.7
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Cincinnati (FC)
|27.7
|0.3
|0.3
|-0.2
|-0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|-2.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|-0.7
|-1.2
|-0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Colorado Rapids
|12.9
|-5.4
|2.1
|6.6
|6.1
|0.6
|2.1
|9.1
|-1.9
|6.1
|-5.9
|-6.4
|-4.4
|-2.9
|-1.9
|2.6
|-4.9
|2.1
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Columbus Crew SC
|7.8
|0.7
|0.2
|-3.3
|-5.3
|-6.3
|-1.8
|-1.8
|4.2
|-4.8
|8.7
|5.2
|-0.3
|-2.8
|9.2
|0.7
|-2.8
|-2.8
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|D.C. United
|13
|2
|2
|-7
|-2
|8
|-3
|-6
|6
|-9.5
|1.5
|7.5
|-8
|2
|0
|3.5
|0
|-2
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Dallas (FC)
|19.7
|1.3
|-2.7
|-1.2
|2.3
|-5.7
|-3.2
|-2.7
|-0.7
|-1.7
|1.8
|0.8
|2.8
|1.3
|4.8
|-1.7
|1.3
|3.3
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Houston Dynamo
|23.8
|-0.3
|2.7
|-3.8
|-0.8
|-0.8
|-2.8
|-11.8
|1.7
|-4.3
|3.2
|-0.3
|1.7
|1.2
|1.7
|2.2
|-1.8
|3.2
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Inter Miami CF
|22.4
|1.1
|2.6
|-3.9
|-1.4
|2.1
|-0.4
|-9.4
|2.6
|-1.4
|2.1
|0.6
|0.1
|3.6
|-3.4
|1.6
|1.6
|-5.4
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|L.A. Galaxy
|8.1
|3.9
|-0.6
|-2.6
|2.9
|7.4
|-3.6
|-6.1
|-0.1
|-1.1
|-2.1
|1.9
|2.9
|4.9
|-3.1
|-3.1
|-1.1
|1.9
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Los Angeles FC
|5.1
|1.4
|-4.1
|-2.1
|0.9
|3.9
|-4.1
|-0.1
|0.4
|0.4
|-2.6
|0.9
|8.4
|1.9
|-0.6
|-1.1
|-3.1
|15.9
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Minnesota United FC
|12.6
|0.4
|-2.1
|-3.6
|-3.1
|-6.6
|-0.6
|1.4
|-0.6
|0.4
|3.9
|-1.6
|4.4
|-0.6
|9.4
|2.9
|-2.6
|-0.6
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Montreal (CF)
|21.7
|-2.7
|-0.2
|5.8
|1.3
|2.8
|2.3
|3.3
|-4.7
|2.8
|1.3
|-3.2
|-0.7
|-2.7
|-9.2
|-0.7
|3.3
|-1.7
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Nashville SC
|3.6
|-0.6
|2.9
|6.9
|-0.6
|3.4
|-1.6
|-2.6
|-2.1
|3.9
|4.4
|-2.1
|-2.6
|-0.6
|-1.6
|-1.6
|-2.6
|-1.6
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|New England Revolution
|3.2
|-1.2
|0.3
|2.8
|1.8
|-1.7
|1.8
|11.8
|-0.2
|6.8
|-2.2
|-1.7
|-0.7
|-1.2
|-1.2
|-2.2
|2.8
|-2.2
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|New York City FC
|9.9
|7.1
|-7.9
|9.1
|4.1
|-0.4
|5.1
|13.1
|-7.9
|9.1
|-5.9
|0.6
|-2.4
|-8.9
|-3.9
|-4.9
|2.1
|-6.9
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|New York RB
|7.2
|-6.2
|-3.7
|-3.7
|-5.7
|4.8
|-1.7
|-5.2
|5.3
|-4.7
|4.8
|8.8
|-4.7
|12.8
|12.3
|0.3
|-4.2
|-0.2
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Orlando City SC
|10.3
|1.7
|0.7
|5.2
|-4.8
|-2.8
|1.2
|-3.3
|0.7
|-2.8
|4.2
|3.7
|-0.3
|0.7
|-3.8
|-0.8
|-6.3
|3.7
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Philadelphia Union
|8.3
|-3.8
|1.2
|4.7
|4.2
|-3.3
|2.2
|10.7
|-2.8
|4.2
|-3.3
|-3.3
|-0.3
|-0.3
|-1.3
|1.2
|0.7
|-2.3
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Portland Timbers
|9.1
|-2.6
|5.4
|-0.1
|1.9
|-5.6
|-2.6
|7.9
|-1.1
|4.9
|1.4
|-5.1
|-0.1
|-3.1
|0.4
|3.9
|1.9
|-5.1
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Real Salt Lake
|16
|-2.5
|5.5
|-5
|-2
|2.5
|1.5
|-6
|4
|-3.5
|2
|-6.5
|-2.5
|2
|2.5
|4
|0
|0
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|San Jose Earthquakes
|22.4
|0.1
|1.1
|-4.4
|-0.4
|-2.9
|1.1
|0.6
|1.1
|-0.9
|2.1
|-3.4
|0.1
|1.6
|3.1
|1.1
|-2.4
|2.6
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Seattle Sounders FC
|11.8
|-2.3
|-4.3
|11.7
|9.2
|-5.8
|6.7
|16.2
|-6.8
|10.2
|-9.8
|-6.3
|1.7
|-7.8
|-2.3
|-4.3
|5.2
|-3.8
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Sporting Kansas City
|14.8
|-5.3
|-0.8
|4.2
|3.7
|-5.3
|5.7
|5.2
|0.2
|5.2
|-7.3
|-1.8
|-1.3
|-0.8
|-0.3
|-0.8
|4.2
|-1.8
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Toronto FC
|19.7
|6.3
|0.8
|-1.7
|-1.2
|-3.2
|-0.7
|-4.7
|2.3
|-3.2
|-8.7
|7.3
|5.8
|-3.7
|-3.2
|-4.7
|3.3
|6.3
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|21.6
|-2.6
|0.9
|1.9
|3.9
|-4.6
|4.4
|-0.6
|0.4
|4.9
|-2.1
|-7.6
|-2.6
|1.4
|-3.1
|2.9
|5.4
|-3.6
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Bias Vs
|7.1
|5.5
|11.7
|9.2
|9.3
|6.7
|16.2
|6
|10.2
|8.7
|8.8
|8.4
|12.8
|12.3
|4
|5.4
|15.9
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|Bias For
|-6.2
|-7.9
|-14.2
|-10.2
|-6.6
|-4.1
|-13.2
|-7.9
|-14.2
|-9.8
|-7.6
|-8
|-8.9
|-9.2
|-4.9
|-6.3
|-7.7
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
|#DIV/0!
