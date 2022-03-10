Power Ranking Averages - Week 2 (3/10/22)

Two more sites added making 19 total, but 14 sites published for week 2. Some additions have changed the week 1 rankings. One site (Soccer by Ives) will be an unknown for a bit, last week’s rankings were behind a paywall, but Wk 2 was free to view; their wk 1 rankings were taken from this weeks’ list. If they remain with paywall I’ll omit them from the list since everyone won’t have access to it.

A reminder of what Power Rankings should be (not that every site does of course...): ”If two teams played tomorrow, given their current injury concerns, form, and other considerations, who is likely to win on a neutral field? All things being equal, who is the best team going forward, based on what we know now?” -Richard Farley, NBC Sports ProSoccerTalk. 3/11/14

Sites Used

You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.

Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.

I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.

Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list. Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.

All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.

The full spreadsheeet is here.

2022 Power Ranking Average Team Wk 1 Wk 2 Week Best Week Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Team Wk 1 Wk 2 Week Best Week Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Atlanta United FC 7 14.33 6 20 3.92 10.7 Austin FC 16.43 14 1 23 7.37 15.2 Charlotte FC 26.5 26.92 26 28 0.73 26.7 Chicago Fire 19.07 19.5 11 24 3.83 19.3 Cincinnati (FC) 27.64 27.75 27 28 0.47 27.7 Colorado Rapids 15.86 9.92 4 14 3.56 12.9 Columbus Crew SC 7 8.58 2 17 4.71 7.8 D.C. United 12.86 13.08 3 21 5.53 13 Dallas (FC) 19.29 20.08 15 25 2.73 19.7 Houston Dynamo 23.64 24 20 27 2.16 23.8 Inter Miami CF 20.21 24.67 23 26 0.84 22.4 L.A. Galaxy 9.14 7 3 14 3.31 8.1 Los Angeles FC 6.07 4.08 1 14 3.34 5.1 Minnesota United FC 12.36 12.75 6 22 4.08 12.6 Montreal (CF) 20.93 22.5 14 28 3.87 21.7 Nashville SC 3.86 3.42 1 12 3.32 3.6 New England Revolution 3.57 2.92 1 10 2.52 3.2 New York City FC 9 10.83 2 18 5.65 9.9 New York RB 8.5 5.83 1 17 5.7 7.2 Orlando City SC 9.93 10.75 4 15 3.16 10.3 Philadelphia Union 9.79 6.75 3 13 2.64 8.3 Portland Timbers 9.5 8.67 3 16 3.62 9.1 Real Salt Lake 17.29 14.67 5 19 4.21 16 San Jose Earthquakes 23.43 21.33 17 24 1.97 22.4 Seattle Sounders FC 9.93 13.58 3 25 6.8 11.8 Sporting Kansas City 15.5 14.08 8 19 3.7 14.8 Toronto FC 17.64 21.75 12 27 3.82 19.7 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 21.5 21.75 15 27 3.79 21.6

Highest Standard Deviation: Austin FC 7.37

Lowest Standard Deviation: Cincinnati FC 0.47

Biggest Rise: Colorado Rapids up 7.

Biggest Fall: Atlanta United down 13.

Site Bias

All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.