RSL vs. New England Player of the Match

Another week, another snow game, another orange ball, and another win! Go Real! Oh, and I found myself in The Batman again... so, orange ball, snow, and I’ll keep watching The Batman each week... and MLS CUP! OK, I promise, I am not writing the hot take here, so, let’s get on to player of the match!

And since he was asked in an interview if he is OK with the nickname Tater Tots, then let’s just give him the nod!

Tate Schmitt has been playing well. Each week he has been doing well and seems to be an important part of our early season success. And still, how many of us really saw that last goal in stoppage time coming from Tate? He never gave up, and on arguably the last touch that we were going to get tonight he whipped it in for the win!

Sergio Cordova gets a nod, as he was our highest rated player on the night, added the goal that sparked the come back, and played some solid minutes after Chang went down with a mandatory concussion substitution. I can’t fail to mention Justin Glad either, as he went toe-to-toe with a dangerous offense and held his own, hanging on to get that second goal as well.

Overall, a great team effort, and honestly, this team is playing like they believe they always have a chance. That is the heart that we haven’t had. I know it is a hot take to say this is a dangerous team this early in the season. I am saying it anyway, and honestly what a match!