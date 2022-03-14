Royal Roundup: Chelsea FC owner sanctioned, given 3 weeks to sell

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

The UK Government has issued sanctions on Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich. An exception was granted allowing the team to continue to operate, but under heavy restrictions. The EPL has given the team until the end of March to find a new owner. The current team manager Thomas Tuchel says he will stick with the team: “There’s no doubt I stay until the end of the season,” he said in an interview after the team won on Sunday.

Over 200 people / groups are interested, with the front-runners bidding around £2 - £2.5 billion. The cut off date for bids ends on Tuesday.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[SLT][MLS][LWOS] New England Revolution vs RSL recap.

[90M][MLS][TBM] 2021 MLS MVP Carlos Gil and his teammates had something to say about the conditions in Saturday’s game, but coach Bruce Arena was more realistic.

[MLS] RSL coach Pablo Mastroeni waxes philosophic in comments after the game.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[USSP] USL-C kicked off it’s final year with any MLS 2 teams. The USL president talks about future plans.

[CBS] Is Kansas City Current poised to make a competitive leap in the NWSL?

USA

[USS][FRS][SW] The U-20 USWNT won their 7th Concacaf championship title.

INTERNATIONAL