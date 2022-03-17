Power Ranking Averages - Week 3 (3/17/22)

Only 12 sites published this week. Some late additions have changed the week 2 averages and positions. More sites have been added to the Betting Odds ratings - I’m now averaging the odds from 10 sites for that rating, the weekly odds will be updated each week on the spreadsheet.

A reminder of what Power Rankings should be (not that every site does of course...): ”If two teams played tomorrow, given their current injury concerns, form, and other considerations, who is likely to win on a neutral field? All things being equal, who is the best team going forward, based on what we know now?” -Richard Farley, NBC Sports ProSoccerTalk. 3/11/14

Sites Used

You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.

Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.

I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.

Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list. Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.

All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.

The full spreadsheeet is here.

2022 Power Ranking Average Team Wk 2 Wk 3 Week Best Week Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Team Wk 2 Wk 3 Week Best Week Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Atlanta United FC 14.43 13.6 8 17 2.43 11.7 Austin FC 13.57 13.7 1 24 7.74 14.6 Charlotte FC 26.93 27.2 26 28 0.83 26.9 Chicago Fire 19.07 14.4 1 20 6.76 17.5 Cincinnati (FC) 27.71 25.9 21 28 2.1 27.1 Colorado Rapids 10.07 7.8 1 13 4.01 11.2 Columbus Crew SC 8.43 6.9 2 16 4.73 7.4 D.C. United 12.14 16.4 7 21 4.59 13.8 Dallas (FC) 20.57 15.9 10 20 2.67 18.6 Houston Dynamo 23.93 21.3 19 25 1.88 23 Inter Miami CF 24.5 26.2 23 28 1.38 23.6 L.A. Galaxy 6.79 11.1 6 16 3.23 9 Los Angeles FC 5.14 3.6 1 8 2.6 4.9 Minnesota United FC 13.07 8.8 2 16 4.24 11.4 Montreal (CF) 22.71 24.2 21 28 2.05 22.6 Nashville SC 3.57 9.3 2 18 5.42 5.6 New England Revolution 3.29 7 2 16 4.96 4.6 New York City FC 10.57 9.7 1 14 4.56 9.8 New York RB 5.43 6.8 1 15 4.73 6.9 Orlando City SC 10.43 17.4 11 23 2.99 12.6 Philadelphia Union 7.07 5 1 10 2.54 7.3 Portland Timbers 8.86 7.4 2 14 4.32 8.6 Real Salt Lake 14.07 9.3 1 15 4.56 13.6 San Jose Earthquakes 21.64 23.7 17 26 2.23 22.9 Seattle Sounders FC 14.36 11.8 2 22 7.2 12 Sporting Kansas City 14 17.4 7 23 5.29 15.6 Toronto FC 22 22.2 12 28 4.22 20.6 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 21.21 23 19 28 2.54 21.9

Highest Standard Deviation: Austin FC 7.74

Lowest Standard Deviation: Charlotte FC 0.83

Biggest Rise: Real Salt Lake up 7.

Biggest Fall: Orlando City down 9.

Site Bias

All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.

2022 Power Ranking Bias SITE BIAS AVG Sagarin 538 Who Scored Massey Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP BSW SBI WTR F-Boss B-Way Fr-Borg G-Site SITE BIAS AVG Sagarin 538 Who Scored Massey Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP BSW SBI WTR F-Boss B-Way Fr-Borg G-Site Atlanta United FC 10.7 1.3 -3.2 2.3 1.3 6.8 -3.2 -1.7 -1.7 0.3 1.8 1.3 -1.2 -1.7 -7.2 -3.7 7.3 -1.7 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Austin FC 15.2 4.3 2.8 -14.2 -10.2 9.3 -3.2 -13.2 -0.2 -14.2 5.8 8.8 2.8 1.8 2.8 3.3 -0.2 8.8 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Charlotte FC 26.7 0.3 -0.2 -0.7 1.3 0.3 0.3 -1.7 0.3 -0.7 -1.2 -1.2 0.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 -0.7 -7.7 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Chicago Fire 19.3 4.7 -0.3 -8.3 -5.3 4.2 -0.8 -8.3 2.7 -5.3 1.2 4.2 2.2 2.7 1.2 0.2 -5.3 2.7 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Cincinnati (FC) 27.7 0.3 0.3 -0.2 -0.7 0.3 0.3 -2.7 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 -0.7 -1.2 -0.7 0.3 0.3 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Colorado Rapids 12.9 -5.4 2.1 6.6 6.1 0.6 2.1 9.1 -1.9 6.1 -5.9 -6.4 -4.4 -2.9 -1.9 2.6 -4.9 2.1 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Columbus Crew SC 7.8 0.7 0.2 -3.3 -5.3 -6.3 -1.8 -1.8 4.2 -4.8 8.7 5.2 -0.3 -2.8 9.2 0.7 -2.8 -2.8 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! D.C. United 13 2 2 -7 -2 8 -3 -6 6 -9.5 1.5 7.5 -8 2 0 3.5 0 -2 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Dallas (FC) 19.7 1.3 -2.7 -1.2 2.3 -5.7 -3.2 -2.7 -0.7 -1.7 1.8 0.8 2.8 1.3 4.8 -1.7 1.3 3.3 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Houston Dynamo 23.8 -0.3 2.7 -3.8 -0.8 -0.8 -2.8 -11.8 1.7 -4.3 3.2 -0.3 1.7 1.2 1.7 2.2 -1.8 3.2 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Inter Miami CF 22.4 1.1 2.6 -3.9 -1.4 2.1 -0.4 -9.4 2.6 -1.4 2.1 0.6 0.1 3.6 -3.4 1.6 1.6 -5.4 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! L.A. Galaxy 8.1 3.9 -0.6 -2.6 2.9 7.4 -3.6 -6.1 -0.1 -1.1 -2.1 1.9 2.9 4.9 -3.1 -3.1 -1.1 1.9 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Los Angeles FC 5.1 1.4 -4.1 -2.1 0.9 3.9 -4.1 -0.1 0.4 0.4 -2.6 0.9 8.4 1.9 -0.6 -1.1 -3.1 15.9 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Minnesota United FC 12.6 0.4 -2.1 -3.6 -3.1 -6.6 -0.6 1.4 -0.6 0.4 3.9 -1.6 4.4 -0.6 9.4 2.9 -2.6 -0.6 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Montreal (CF) 21.7 -2.7 -0.2 5.8 1.3 2.8 2.3 3.3 -4.7 2.8 1.3 -3.2 -0.7 -2.7 -9.2 -0.7 3.3 -1.7 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Nashville SC 3.6 -0.6 2.9 6.9 -0.6 3.4 -1.6 -2.6 -2.1 3.9 4.4 -2.1 -2.6 -0.6 -1.6 -1.6 -2.6 -1.6 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! New England Revolution 3.2 -1.2 0.3 2.8 1.8 -1.7 1.8 11.8 -0.2 6.8 -2.2 -1.7 -0.7 -1.2 -1.2 -2.2 2.8 -2.2 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! New York City FC 9.9 7.1 -7.9 9.1 4.1 -0.4 5.1 13.1 -7.9 9.1 -5.9 0.6 -2.4 -8.9 -3.9 -4.9 2.1 -6.9 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! New York RB 7.2 -6.2 -3.7 -3.7 -5.7 4.8 -1.7 -5.2 5.3 -4.7 4.8 8.8 -4.7 12.8 12.3 0.3 -4.2 -0.2 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Orlando City SC 10.3 1.7 0.7 5.2 -4.8 -2.8 1.2 -3.3 0.7 -2.8 4.2 3.7 -0.3 0.7 -3.8 -0.8 -6.3 3.7 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Philadelphia Union 8.3 -3.8 1.2 4.7 4.2 -3.3 2.2 10.7 -2.8 4.2 -3.3 -3.3 -0.3 -0.3 -1.3 1.2 0.7 -2.3 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Portland Timbers 9.1 -2.6 5.4 -0.1 1.9 -5.6 -2.6 7.9 -1.1 4.9 1.4 -5.1 -0.1 -3.1 0.4 3.9 1.9 -5.1 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Real Salt Lake 16 -2.5 5.5 -5 -2 2.5 1.5 -6 4 -3.5 2 -6.5 -2.5 2 2.5 4 0 0 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! San Jose Earthquakes 22.4 0.1 1.1 -4.4 -0.4 -2.9 1.1 0.6 1.1 -0.9 2.1 -3.4 0.1 1.6 3.1 1.1 -2.4 2.6 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Seattle Sounders FC 11.8 -2.3 -4.3 11.7 9.2 -5.8 6.7 16.2 -6.8 10.2 -9.8 -6.3 1.7 -7.8 -2.3 -4.3 5.2 -3.8 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Sporting Kansas City 14.8 -5.3 -0.8 4.2 3.7 -5.3 5.7 5.2 0.2 5.2 -7.3 -1.8 -1.3 -0.8 -0.3 -0.8 4.2 -1.8 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Toronto FC 19.7 6.3 0.8 -1.7 -1.2 -3.2 -0.7 -4.7 2.3 -3.2 -8.7 7.3 5.8 -3.7 -3.2 -4.7 3.3 6.3 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Vancouver Whitecaps FC 21.6 -2.6 0.9 1.9 3.9 -4.6 4.4 -0.6 0.4 4.9 -2.1 -7.6 -2.6 1.4 -3.1 2.9 5.4 -3.6 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Bias Vs 7.1 5.5 11.7 9.2 9.3 6.7 16.2 6 10.2 8.7 8.8 8.4 12.8 12.3 4 5.4 15.9 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Bias For -6.2 -7.9 -14.2 -10.2 -6.6 -4.1 -13.2 -7.9 -14.2 -9.8 -7.6 -8 -8.9 -9.2 -4.9 -6.3 -7.7 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0!