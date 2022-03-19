What we’re watching in Real Salt Lake vs. Nashville SC

How to watch When : Saturday, March 12 | 7:30 p.m. MT

Real Salt Lake go into their fourth game of the season undefeated. They welcome Nashville Soccer Club to the Riot. Nashville haven’t had a win since their impressive away defeat of Seattle on their opening day, having since draw with Minnesota United and lost to FC Dallas. Despite that fact, RSL will be taking on a team that isn’t in champions league so a well rested Nashville may prove difficult.

Scoring goals

RSL scored just one goal in their first two games, but when down 2-0 to the Revs, they came storming back and put three away to get a win. Those three goals came from all over the field with a forward (Cordova), and midfielder (Schmitt) and a defender (Glad) all scoring. Having multiple positions able to get on the scoresheet is a very good thing for the team. Wood assisted the first goal, and his involvement in the team has proven much more effective this season. Can RSL turn one three-goal game into a trend when facing Nashville’s tough defense?

Everyone gets an injury

The injury list keeps growing. While MacMath has moved off it, which means the team has one MLS level keeper ready to start, Cordova joins the list as questionable for a knee issue. With Kreilach and Rubin already out, that leaves even fewer players able to help in the attack. It’s interesting that we have yet to see RSL’s captain, first choice keeper, or primary number 9 from 2021. If there was ever a time for Joni Menendez to impress, this game is it.

Schmitt

Tate Schmitt has impressive with his chances this season. The RSL Academy grad was signed to RSL out of college but mostly played for the Monarchs in 2019. After not seeing many minutes with the first team, he went on loan to Phoenix Rising. His time with the Rising seemed to be just what Schmitt needed. The way he and Meram have been able to overlap on the left has been fantastic. As a winger push back into defense, Tate is able to offer something on both sides of the ball. After getting the game winning goal against the Revs, he’s one to watch this game.

Injury report

Out: Farnsworth (left ankle), Besler (nose), Halsey (right ankle), Ochoa (Right quad)

Questionable: Kreilach (left calf), Herrera (right quad), Rubin (left groin), Cordova (right knee), Chang (Concussion protocol)