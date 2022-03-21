RSL vs. Nashville: Player of the Match

So, no snow, no orange ball, no Batman and still the full three points. Go Real! So, this match there were a lot of good individual players. It is hard to pin down the player of the match but we’ll get there!

First, can I point out that I loved loved loved that the ref was not having any of the flopping that Nashville was doing all night? OK, I pointed it out. Second, one thing that RSL is doing really well right now is holding their defensive shape. This is something I have been really impressed with this season. While it might be frustrating to see them not holding onto possession in this match, that is OK as long as they keep their shape. They did, they got the 3 points.

I would be remiss if I did not also point out that Dax McCarty has no chill. Glad he got a straight red; it was well deserved. Also, Nashville is a good team and I can understand why they would be frustrated, as they really failed to convert many, many changes. So, getting the full three points at home is also somewhat fortuitous for RSL.

Also, can I point out, we are still missing David Ochoa, Damir Kreilach, Marcelo Silva, Rubio Rubin and others. It was also great to see Arron Herrera out there tonight! I have to hand it to Tate ‘Taters’ Schmitt - he played great again. And I have to hand it to Zac MacMath. The man has stood on his head these first few matches of the season, and we have 10 points because of his efforts.

But tonight, our highest rated player also put us on the board first. Bobby Wood wins player of the match! Not only did he get the goal on a beautiful finish from a corner, but he also had many great defensive plays, especially on set pieces. So, congrats Bobby Wood, keep it up, and let’s keep winning, Real Salt Lake!