Royal Roundup: World Cup Qualifying resumes

The final 3 games of the Concacaf Hexagonal World Cup qualifying tournament are at hand! It’s do or die time for some teams. The USMNT has named it’s roster, but several players who had featured in the earlier matches are now out with injuries. That could mean the US may struggle to maintain their 2nd place position as they travel to Mexico for a game on Thursday, then back home vs Panama on the 27th, and the final match in Costa Rica on the 30th.

[USS][SI][CBS][USSP][SI/SBI/APN (Aaronson)][SI/TS/USS (Dest)][USAT (multiple players)]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[SLT][MLS][BSM] RSL vs Nashville SC recap.

[MLS] League write-up with comments from Pablo and Gary Smith.

[MLS] Nashville’s Dax McCarty offers apology to Bode Davis for stomp that sent him off with a red card.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[NWSL] Full regular season schedule announced.

[SSD] The new Women’s USL Super League starting in August 2023 will follow the European calendar starting in the fall and ending in the summer.

[USL] Hartford Athletic announces naming rights to their stadium - Trinity Health Stadium.

[OGM] Opportunity knocks for Orlando Pride GK Anna Moorhouse.

USA

[USSP] A preview of the final 3 USMNT games of “The Octagonal” World Cup qualifying.

[USS] US vs Mexico - 5 things to know.

