Power Ranking Averages - Week 4 (3/24/22)

Only 12 sites published this week. Some late additions have changed the week 3 averages and positions. I expect at least one or two more to publish after I do, so totals (and the 2 way tie for 6th) will change.

A reminder of what Power Rankings should be (not that every site does of course...): ”If two teams played tomorrow, given their current injury concerns, form, and other considerations, who is likely to win on a neutral field? All things being equal, who is the best team going forward, based on what we know now?” -Richard Farley, NBC Sports ProSoccerTalk. 3/11/14

Sites Used

You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.

Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.

I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.

Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list. Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.

All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.

The full spreadsheeet is here.

2022 Power Ranking Average Team Wk 3 Wk 4 Week Best Week Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Team Wk 3 Wk 4 Week Best Week Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Atlanta United FC 13.83 15.8 11 27 4.6 12.8 Austin FC 14.42 15.9 3 21 5.71 15.1 Charlotte FC 27 25.5 23 28 1.93 26.5 Chicago Fire 14.67 11.4 1 20 5.88 16.1 Cincinnati (FC) 26.17 24.2 18 27 2.94 26.4 Colorado Rapids 7.75 7.2 4 15 3.6 10.2 Columbus Crew SC 6.92 6.4 3 15 4 7.2 D.C. United 16 18.2 13 22 2.91 14.8 Dallas (FC) 15.75 10.8 8 19 2.96 16.6 Houston Dynamo 21.75 21.6 16 25 2.78 22.7 Inter Miami CF 25.92 27.5 26 28 0.79 24.5 L.A. Galaxy 10.67 14.9 7 19 4.17 10.4 Los Angeles FC 3.83 3 1 8 2.34 4.5 Minnesota United FC 8.92 4.9 2 16 4.27 9.8 Montreal (CF) 24.25 24.2 19 28 2.71 23 Nashville SC 8.25 9.8 2 20 5.01 6.4 New England Revolution 6.5 11.4 3 22 6.02 6.2 New York City FC 9.17 12.9 3 22 6.49 10.4 New York RB 6.58 7.1 2 12 3.03 6.9 Orlando City SC 16.75 13.9 6 19 4.05 12.8 Philadelphia Union 5 1.8 1 5 1.48 5.9 Portland Timbers 7.08 11.9 5 17 3.91 9.3 Real Salt Lake 9.5 7.2 1 15 4.62 12 San Jose Earthquakes 23.5 24.1 21 27 2.02 23.2 Seattle Sounders FC 12.08 11.2 2 23 6.56 11.9 Sporting Kansas City 17.25 18.8 7 26 5.43 16.4 Toronto FC 22.58 18.9 12 25 4.11 20.3 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 23 24.3 21 27 2.22 22.5

Highest Standard Deviation: Seattle Sounders 6.56

Lowest Standard Deviation: Inter Miami 0.79

Biggest Rise: FC Dallas up 8.

Biggest Fall: New England Revolution down 8.

Site Bias

All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.

2022 Power Ranking Bias SITE BIAS AVG Sagarin 538 Who Scored Massey Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP BSW SBI WTR F-Boss B-Way Fr-Borg G-Site SITE BIAS AVG Sagarin 538 Who Scored Massey Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP BSW SBI WTR F-Boss B-Way Fr-Borg G-Site Atlanta United FC 12.8 0.95 -3.8 2.95 2.2 4.2 -2.8 -0.8 -0.8 -0.8 -0.05 -1.05 -0.8 -3.8 -9.3 -5.8 8.53 -0.13 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Austin FC 15.1 3.9 3.15 -10.6 -8.85 8.4 -1.6 -12.1 -0.35 -13.6 5.9 6.4 3.4 1.9 2.9 3.4 -1.43 5.9 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Charlotte FC 26.5 1 -0.25 -1 1 0.75 0.25 -0.17 -0.25 -0.75 0 -1.5 1 1.5 1.5 1.5 -1.17 -6.5 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Chicago Fire 16.1 3.4 1.65 -10.1 -3.85 4.65 0.65 -8.77 2.4 -5.6 3.9 1.9 3.15 5.9 4.4 3.4 -5.1 4.57 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Cincinnati (FC) 26.5 0.75 1.25 -1.5 -1.25 1.25 -0.25 -2.5 -0.5 -2.25 0.5 0.5 0.75 0.5 0 0.5 0.17 1.5 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Colorado Rapids 10.2 -5.2 3.05 6.8 3.8 2.05 -1.2 5.13 -1.45 4.3 -3.7 -4.45 -3.2 -0.2 0.8 5.3 -3.53 0.13 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Columbus Crew SC 7.2 1.3 -0.7 -2.45 -3.45 -4.95 -2.7 -1.53 3.55 -4.2 8.3 5.05 0.55 -2.2 9.8 1.3 1.8 -1.2 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! D.C. United 14.8 2.45 2.7 -4.55 -1.55 6.45 -0.05 -8.8 4.7 -8.05 1.45 4.45 -4.55 0.2 -1.8 1.7 -0.47 -2.8 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Dallas (FC) 16.6 0.9 -1.35 -0.85 0.65 -2.85 -2.85 2.07 -0.1 -1.1 3.9 -1.85 2.65 4.4 7.9 1.4 -3.27 6.07 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Houston Dynamo 22.7 0.3 2.8 -2.95 -0.95 -0.45 -2.2 -5.7 1.8 -4.2 2.8 0.55 0.55 2.3 2.8 3.3 -1.03 3.97 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Inter Miami CF 24.5 0.25 1.5 -1.75 -0.5 0.75 0.5 -3.5 2 -0.25 1.25 0.25 -0.75 1.5 -5.5 -0.5 0.83 -4.5 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! L.A. Galaxy 10.4 3.6 -3.4 -1.9 2.85 5.6 -3.15 -6.4 -0.15 -0.9 -3.4 1.6 3.85 2.6 -5.4 -5.4 0.27 -0.73 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Los Angeles FC 4.5 1.25 -3.5 -0.5 0.25 2 -3.5 0.83 0.75 -0.75 -2.75 1 6.25 2.5 0 -0.5 -2.5 15.17 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Minnesota United FC 9.8 -1.3 -0.55 -4.05 -4.05 -4.8 0.95 4.2 1.45 1.45 6.45 -1.55 2.45 2.2 12.2 5.7 -2.13 1.87 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Montreal (CF) 23 -2 -1.5 4.75 1.5 1.75 0.75 2 -4.5 1.5 -0.25 -1 -0.5 -4 -10.5 -2 3 -0.67 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Nashville SC 6.4 -0.15 1.6 7.1 -1.15 1.85 -2.65 2.27 -2.4 6.85 2.1 -2.4 -4.9 -3.4 -4.4 -4.4 -1.4 -3.73 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! New England Revolution 6.2 -0.2 -0.45 2.05 3.55 -2.95 -0.2 7.8 -2.45 8.3 -4.2 -1.95 -1.7 -4.2 -4.2 -5.2 4.8 -4.87 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! New York City FC 10.4 5.6 -8.15 5.35 4.35 -0.4 4.85 5.6 -8.4 6.1 -6.4 3.6 -1.65 -9.4 -4.4 -5.4 3.6 -8.07 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! New York RB 6.9 -5.4 -3.4 -2.65 -3.65 4.35 -0.4 -3.9 5.35 -2.9 4.1 7.1 -4.15 13.1 12.6 0.6 -0.9 -0.23 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Orlando City SC 12.8 1.45 0.2 3.7 -2.55 -4.05 2.2 -3.8 1.7 -2.8 2.95 4.7 -0.55 -1.8 -6.3 -3.3 -8.13 1.2 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Philadelphia Union 5.9 -2.65 0.35 2.85 3.1 -2.9 1.6 5.43 -2.15 2.1 -0.9 -0.15 -0.4 2.1 1.1 3.6 -0.9 -0.23 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Portland Timbers 9.4 -1.9 5.6 -2.4 0.1 -5.65 -1.65 6.27 0.1 4.85 1.35 -3.15 0.35 -3.4 0.1 3.6 -0.73 -5.73 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Real Salt Lake 12 -2.5 5.75 -2.5 -2.5 4.5 0.5 -4.67 3.5 -3 4.25 -6.75 -2.75 6 6.5 8 -1 2.33 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! San Jose Earthquakes 23.2 -0.45 1.05 -1.95 -0.7 -1.95 0.55 0.13 1.8 0.05 1.8 -4.2 -0.45 0.8 2.3 0.3 -2.53 1.47 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Seattle Sounders FC 11.9 -2.65 -3.4 11.1 6.35 -5.4 5.6 12.77 -8.4 9.35 -9.9 -4.4 0.1 -7.9 -2.4 -4.4 2.77 -1.57 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Sporting Kansas City 16.4 -4.9 -0.15 5.35 4.35 -5.4 4.35 2.93 1.1 5.1 -9.15 -2.65 -1.4 -2.4 -1.9 -2.4 1.27 -3.73 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Toronto FC 20.3 5.45 0.7 -3.05 -2.55 -2.3 -0.3 -0.63 1.95 -1.8 -8.8 4.7 5.2 -4.3 -3.8 -5.3 0.03 6.03 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Vancouver Whitecaps FC 22.5 -2.25 0.25 0 3 -3.5 3.75 0.17 0.75 4 -1.75 -3.75 -1.5 0.5 -4 2 3.17 -4.5 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Most Bias VS 5.6 5.75 11.1 6.35 8.4 5.6 12.77 5.35 9.35 8.3 7.1 6.25 13.1 12.6 8 4.8 15.17 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Most Bias FOR -5.4 -8.15 -10.6 -8.85 -5.65 -3.5 -12.1 -8.4 -13.6 -9.9 -6.75 -4.9 -9.4 -10.5 -5.4 -8.13 -8.07 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0!