The Inside Look with Zac Barnes

The Inside Look is a new podcast series from RSL Soapbox where we interview people in and around Real Salt Lake.

This episode features Zac Barnes. Zac is one of the people behind the Riot supporters group and recently joined the RSL staff as a supporters liaison. We speak to him about his hopes to grow RSL support, his history with the game, and how similar his name is to Zack Farnesworth.

You can find the Riot on Twitter at @OfficialRSLriot or @rslriot on Instagram.

You can listen to the episode here: