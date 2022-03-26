RSL’s undefeated streak ends with 1-0 loss to Kansas City

The match began with an injury ridden RSL having a last minute scrub of Johan Kappelhof for Jasper Loeffelsend. The formation was also changed from the 343 to the tried and true 442. I feel like RSL will have to play against Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza on SKC until the end of time.

1’ SKC threatens early with a shot off target from Salloi

5’ Menendez should have done better with a 1v1 shot that was easily blocked. Ruiz provided a great through ball setting up the shot

6’ Yellow card for Loellelsend (RSL) for a professional foul to stop a SKC counter attack.

22’ Espinoza takes a improbable shot from outside the box that MacMath handles easily.

29’ Great opportunity for RSL as Cordova passed the ball to Menendez in the 6 yard box. A great clearance from Fontas (SKC) kept out what would have been a certain goal.

38’ Silva makes an aerobatic clearance of Russell cross.

42’ Huge chance for RSL off a Ruiz freekick. The ball fell to Holt how made a left footed shot across goal that needed an amazing save by Melia.

45+1’ Yellow card shown to Sweat (SKC) for a foul on Caldwell

Halftime: RSL had the majority of chances in the first half and were consistently threaten to break through.

45’ RSL substitution Orozco for Holt

49’ Save from MacMath from a Espinoza shot from outside the box. Brody made a good defensive play to ensure no rebound goal from Salloi

51’ Yellow Card for Walter (SKC)

56’ Menendez sends a header high over the bar off a great cross from Brody

58’ SKC is having a series of good build ups with a shot wide by Salloi

61’ Another great save from MacMath on Vujnovic

62’ Russel sends a shot in the stratosphere after being wide open and then dribbling 2 RSL defenders.

66’ Menendez gets behind again only to by offsides for the 2 time.

78’ Substitution Rubin for Chang. Rubin makes his 2022 RSL debut after an off-season surgery.

82’ GOAL Russell dribbles and ping-pongs into the box and left foot shots pas MacMath. Everton made a poor defensive decisions that frees Russell.

88' Substitution Kreilach in for Menendez; Garcia in for Loeffelsend

3 minutes of stoppage time added

92’ Yellow card Cameron Duke (SKC) freekick given just outside the 18. Kreilach sends the free kick high. End of Regulation

RSL had plenty of opportunities to take home points in this very entertaining match against one of our main rivals. Obviously injuries played a big role in this match, but we got to see more from Menendez and Cordova and both showed they have a lot to offer RSL.