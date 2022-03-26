RSL vs. Sporting KC: Player of the Match

So, player of the match... I think we can all agree that last week Zac MacMath had a standout performance, even though I gave the nod to Bobby Wood. This match I saw a lot of great things from MacMath as well.

Two things we can all agree on, injuries are not good, and Everton Luiz does not win the player of the match. I think it feels worse to get our first loss on the season, because it came against Sporting KC, and second, we had a lot of chances. I really thought Joni Menendez was going to get a goal.

So, having said all that, we got to see just how important Scott Caldwell is to the shape of our formation on the field, and we can all see why he has been getting the starts. It was great to see Damir Kreilach and Rubio Rubin out on the pitch!

I am giving the nod to Marcelo Silva. He played a great match, helped captain the team, and even took a hard shot that must have really hurt, and still finished the match. He had a beautiful diving header save in the first half, and was a strong physical presence throughout the match.

The last minute change to the lineup, the change from a three-person backline to a four, and then losing Holt as well, and still Silva held down the middle and provided leadership. Did they score? Yes, and a lot of that might not have happened had Everton not been so far out of position. Silva kept the match from maybe looking a lot worse than it did.