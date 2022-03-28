Royal Roundup: USMNT on the brink of World Cup qualifying

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

The USMNT are all but qualified for the World Cup in Qatar after beating Panama Sunday night. With the win they are guaranteed no lower than 4th, which would mean having to go to the inter-continental playoff with the Oceania winner; a win or tie in Costa Rica, even a loss with less than 6 goals against (heaven forbid!) on Wednesday will seal one of the automatic berths.

[MLS][USSP][CBS][Goal]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

MLS / USL / NWSL

[NWSL][FRS] NWSL has banned a fan for life for racial discrimination during the North Carolina Courage and NJ/NY Gotham Challenge Cup match.

[USL] USL has launched a new media/broadcast group with head office in New York City.

[USLC] US Open Cup matches are set for USL Championship teams in April.

USA

[NBCS] USMNT rue wasted chances in Mexico after 0-0 draw.

[NBCS] Player ratings for USMNT vs Panama.

INTERNATIONAL