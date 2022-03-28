Royal Roundup: USMNT on the brink of World Cup qualifying

The USMNT are all but qualified for the World Cup in Qatar after beating Panama Sunday night. With the win they are guaranteed no lower than 4th, which would mean having to go to the inter-continental playoff with the Oceania winner; a win or tie in Costa Rica, even a loss with less than 6 goals against (heaven forbid!) on Wednesday will seal one of the automatic berths.
REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH
- [RSL][SLT][DN][KSL][TBT] Recap: Sporting Kansas City vs RSL.
- [USSP] Underestimating RSL is a bad idea.
- [MLSN] Real Monarchs fall 4-0 to Tacoma Defiance in opening game.
- [TCUS] Las Vegas Legends hold off Park City Red Wolves 3-2 to advance in the US Open Cup.
MLS / USL / NWSL
- [NWSL][FRS] NWSL has banned a fan for life for racial discrimination during the North Carolina Courage and NJ/NY Gotham Challenge Cup match.
- [USL] USL has launched a new media/broadcast group with head office in New York City.
- [USLC] US Open Cup matches are set for USL Championship teams in April.
USA
- [NBCS] USMNT rue wasted chances in Mexico after 0-0 draw.
- [NBCS] Player ratings for USMNT vs Panama.
INTERNATIONAL
- [CBS] The short-list of buyers for Chelsea FC include the fan-opposed Ricketts Family (owners of the Chicago Cubs), a group led by LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehly, and a third which includes RSL owner David Blitzer.
- [TGS][SI][APN] Italy knocked out of 2nd consecutive World Cup after 1-0 loss to North Macedonia.
- [SI][USAT] Dutch star Christian Eriksen scored his first international goal since returning after suffering cardiac arrest in last year’s Euros.
- [TGS] UEFA teams are proposing using ‘5-year coefficient’ to qualify for the Champions League instead of seasonal leaders.
- [MLS] Canada punches their ticket to the Qatar World Cup with a 4-0 win over Jamaica.
Loading comments...