RSL injury update: Kappelhof, Holt, Glad and Herrera all set for absences

Well, we’re here again. We’re talking injuries. We’ve got clarity from RSL coach Pablo Mastroeni on the latest set of injuries for RSL players, and it’s once again coming from an interview on ESPN 700 with Bill Riley.

The long and the short? We have two center backs that are fit, and that’s probably going to be the case through most of April. Let’s break it down.

Johan Kappelhof suffered a calf strain and will probably miss 3–4 weeks

Erik Holt tore his plantar fascia and will miss a staggering 3–6 months (and credit to Holt — he’s made himself somebody who will be missed, such has been his improvement in 2022 over 2021)

Justen Glad suffered what is likely a hamstring strain, and he’s set for a 3–4 week absence

Aaron Herrera (not a center back, but I guess if you’re playing him in a back three, he has to be) hasn’t been training with the team “in a couple weeks,” so you’ve got to consider him as having a bit of a recovery time

And that’s just from today’s interview.

You can throw three more defenders into the mix:

Nick Besler, who is still out with a nose injury

Zack Farnsworth, who almost certainly hasn’t trained with the team since his signing in June 2021

Bret Halsey, who has a right ankle concern of some sort

David Ochoa is still out for some lengthy amount of time with a calf injury

Of course, Mastroeni also discussed some recoveries:

Damir Kreilach is involved in full training, and they’re now working up his fitness

Rubio Rubin is also involved, and he’s “gaining dynamic movements that he lacked” because he missed the 2022 preseason through injury.

All we can hope for at this point, I guess, is that more players don’t succumb to injury over the next three to four weeks, because it could look very, very grim out there. And while I’m certainly glad we have Jaziel Orozco available to start, I hope he’s ready — a 17-year-old being cast into the fire will inevitably struggle at times, no matter how good they are. (Or, if he’s really that good, maybe we’ll sell him in the summer, and hopefully at that point we have other center backs available.

Anyway, not to get all doom-and-gloom before Mastroeni’s comments, but I do think it’s worth mentioning that Marcelo Silva hasn’t played more than 20 games in a season for Real Salt Lake. In fact, in his entire career, he has just two season above that mark — one at Real Zaragoza and one at Real Valladolid.

Full quotes so you don’t miss any context follow: