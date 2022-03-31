Power Ranking Averages - Week 4.5 (3/31/22)

Only 8 sites published this week - all of them were the analytic sites. That makes for some interesting changes. It may be interesting at the end of the year to do a breakdown of analytic rankings vs non to see how they compare. Some late additions have changed the week 4 averages and positions.

A reminder of what Power Rankings should be (not that every site does of course...): ”If two teams played tomorrow, given their current injury concerns, form, and other considerations, who is likely to win on a neutral field? All things being equal, who is the best team going forward, based on what we know now?” -Richard Farley, NBC Sports ProSoccerTalk. 3/11/14

Sites Used

You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.

Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.

I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.

Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list. Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.

All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.

The full spreadsheeet is here.

2022 Power Ranking Average Team Wk 4 Wk 4.5 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Team Wk 4 Wk 4.5 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Atlanta United FC 15.17 15.17 6 21 4.74 13 Austin FC 16.58 18.5 7 21 5.21 16 Charlotte FC 25.25 24 18 27 3.34 26 Chicago Fire 11.33 11.83 1 20 7.23 15.2 Cincinnati (FC) 24.08 26.5 23 28 1.67 26.4 Colorado Rapids 7.17 7.67 4 15 4.05 9.7 Columbus Crew SC 6.75 5.17 3 14 3.38 6.9 D.C. United 18.42 17.67 13 22 2.83 15.4 Dallas (FC) 11.67 12.83 10 19 3.01 16.1 Houston Dynamo 22 21.83 12 25 4.11 22.6 Inter Miami CF 27.33 27.5 26 28 0.74 25.1 L.A. Galaxy 14.33 14.83 7 24 5.76 11.1 Los Angeles FC 3.25 3.33 1 8 2.33 4.3 Minnesota United FC 6.08 3.33 1 15 4.5 8.9 Montreal (CF) 23.67 24.17 21 28 2.71 23.1 Nashville SC 9.75 10 2 19 5.84 7.1 New England Revolution 11.17 11 3 18 5.14 7.1 New York City FC 11.92 12.83 3 26 7.59 10.6 New York RB 7.58 5.17 2 9 2.49 6.8 Orlando City SC 13.25 12.83 9 23 4.98 12.6 Philadelphia Union 1.75 2 1 11 3.51 5.1 Portland Timbers 11.33 13 6 18 4.33 9.9 Real Salt Lake 7.25 10.67 7 16 3.8 11.8 San Jose Earthquakes 24.42 24 20 27 2.36 23.4 Seattle Sounders FC 10.58 12 2 23 7.26 11.7 Sporting Kansas City 18.92 14.67 7 25 6.44 16 Toronto FC 19.83 18.17 10 25 5.66 20.1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 24.25 22.67 17 27 2.83 22.5

Site Bias

All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.

2022 Power Ranking Bias SITE BIAS AVG Sagarin 538 Who Scored Massey Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP BSW SBI WTR F-Boss B-Way Fr-Borg G-Site SITE BIAS AVG Sagarin 538 Who Scored Massey Sonny ESPN SCS MLS Co+Cr Odds VSS Simmons USSP BSW SBI WTR F-Boss B-Way Fr-Borg G-Site Atlanta United FC 13 1.2 -3 3.8 3 3.8 -3 -1 -1 -1 -0.4 -2.4 -0.8 -4 -9.5 -6 8.33 -0.25 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Austin FC 16 3.2 2 -11 -8.6 7 -2.5 -13 -1.25 -14.5 5 5.4 2.8 1 2.5 2.5 -2.33 5 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Charlotte FC 26 1.2 -0.2 -1.8 0.8 1.2 0.75 0.33 0.25 -0.25 0.2 -2.4 1.2 2 1.25 2 -0.67 -6 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Chicago Fire 15.2 3.4 2 -10.2 -4 5 1.55 -7.87 3.3 -4.7 4.8 -0.4 3 6.8 -0.2 4.3 -4.2 4.3 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Cincinnati (FC) 26.4 1 1.2 -2 -1 1.4 -0.15 -2.4 -0.4 -2.15 0.4 0.2 0.8 0.6 -2.4 0.6 0.27 1.6 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Colorado Rapids 9.7 -4.9 3.3 6.7 3.3 2.1 -0.7 5.63 -0.95 4.8 -3.3 -4.3 -3.1 0.3 -0.45 5.8 -3.03 -0.2 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Columbus Crew SC 6.9 1.1 -0.7 -2.1 -3.3 -4.3 -2.4 -1.23 3.85 -3.9 8.3 3.9 0.5 -1.9 7.35 1.6 2.1 -1.15 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! D.C. United 15.4 2.2 2.6 -4.2 -1.4 6 -0.65 -9.4 4.1 -8.65 1.2 2.6 -3.8 -0.4 0.1 1.1 -1.07 -1.9 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Dallas (FC) 16.1 0.3 -1.7 -1.5 -0.1 -2.5 -2.35 2.57 0.4 -0.6 4.1 -1.5 2.5 4.9 4.65 1.9 -2.77 5.65 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Houston Dynamo 22.6 0.6 2.8 -2.8 -0.8 -0.8 -2.1 -5.6 1.9 -4.1 2.6 -1.6 0.2 2.4 1.4 3.4 -0.93 4.15 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Inter Miami CF 25.1 0.1 1.3 -1.5 -0.3 0.3 -0.1 -4.1 1.4 -0.85 1.1 0.1 -0.5 0.9 -2.35 -1.1 0.23 -4.1 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! L.A. Galaxy 11.1 3.7 -4.1 -1.9 2.5 5.1 -3.85 -7.1 -0.85 -1.6 -3.9 3.3 4.1 1.9 -4.6 -6.1 -0.43 -0.35 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Los Angeles FC 4.3 1.3 -3.3 -0.7 0.5 1.5 -3.3 1.03 0.95 -0.55 -2.7 0.7 5.9 2.7 -1.55 -0.3 -2.3 14.2 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Minnesota United FC 8.9 -1.5 -0.3 -3.7 -3.9 -4.5 1.85 5.1 2.35 2.35 7.1 -2.1 1.7 3.1 10.85 6.6 -1.23 2.1 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Montreal (CF) 23.1 -1.9 -1.7 4.7 1.5 1.7 0.65 1.9 -4.6 1.4 -0.5 0.1 -0.5 -4.1 -7.85 -2.1 2.9 -0.6 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Nashville SC 7.1 -0.7 0.9 7.3 -1.7 1.7 -3.35 1.57 -3.1 6.15 1.7 -0.1 -5.5 -4.1 0.4 -5.1 -2.1 -4.35 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! New England Revolution 7.1 0.5 -0.5 1.7 4.3 -3.5 -1.1 6.9 -3.35 7.4 -4.9 -0.5 -1.5 -5.1 0.4 -6.1 3.9 -5.6 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! New York City FC 10.6 5.6 -8.2 4.6 5 -0.2 4.65 5.4 -8.6 5.9 -6.6 5.8 -1.2 -9.6 -4.35 -5.6 3.4 -7.85 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! New York RB 6.8 -5.2 -3.2 -2.6 -3.4 3.8 -0.3 -3.8 5.45 -2.8 3.8 5.8 -4 13.2 10.7 0.7 -0.8 0.2 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Orlando City SC 12.6 1 0.4 4 -2.4 -3.8 2.4 -3.6 1.9 -2.6 3.4 6 -1 -1.6 -3.85 -3.1 -7.93 0.9 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Philadelphia Union 5.1 -2.3 0.3 2.3 2.3 -2.5 2.4 6.23 -1.35 2.9 -0.1 1.7 -0.5 2.9 -0.6 4.4 -0.1 -0.6 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Portland Timbers 9.9 -1.3 5.7 -2.9 0.3 -5.7 -2.15 5.77 -0.4 4.35 0.9 -1.9 1.5 -3.9 -1.15 3.1 -1.23 -5.65 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Real Salt Lake 11.8 -2.6 5.6 -2.4 -2.6 4.2 0.7 -4.47 3.7 -2.8 4.4 -5.8 -3 6.2 1.7 8.2 -0.8 1.45 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! San Jose Earthquakes 23.4 -0.6 1.2 -1.2 -0.8 -1.6 0.35 -0.07 1.6 -0.15 2 -4.2 -0.8 0.6 3.1 0.1 -2.73 1.35 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Seattle Sounders FC 11.7 -2.5 -3.1 11.3 5.7 -5.1 5.8 12.97 -8.2 9.55 -9.7 -1.3 0.1 -7.7 -4.45 -4.2 2.97 -1.2 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Sporting Kansas City 16 -4.8 0.8 6.4 4.8 -4.2 4.75 3.33 1.5 5.5 -8.8 -3.4 -1 -2 0.75 -2 1.67 -2.25 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Toronto FC 20.1 5.5 1.1 -3.5 -2.7 -1.9 -0.1 -0.43 2.15 -1.6 -8.3 1.9 5.3 -4.1 0.4 -5.1 0.23 6.15 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Vancouver Whitecaps FC 22.5 -2.1 0.3 -0.1 3.3 -2.7 3.75 0.17 0.75 4 -1.3 -4.1 -0.9 0.5 -0.75 2 3.17 -3.5 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Most Bias VS 5.6 5.7 11.3 5.7 7 5.8 12.97 5.45 9.55 8.3 6 5.9 13.2 10.85 8.2 3.9 14.2 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Most Bias FOR -5.2 -8.2 -11 -8.6 -5.7 -3.85 -13 -8.6 -14.5 -9.7 -5.8 -5.5 -9.6 -7.85 -6.1 -7.93 -7.85 #DIV/0! #DIV/0! #DIV/0!