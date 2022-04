The Inside Look is a new podcast series from RSL Soapbox where we interview people in and around Real Salt Lake.

In this edition of the Inside Look, we’re joined by USL broadcasting legend Landon Southwick to talk about the new Monarchs season. Landon fills us in on MLS Next Pro — the new second division league in the MLS pyramid. We also chat about how Landon got into soccer, the art of broadcasting, his top five greatest Monarchs players, and coach Olave.