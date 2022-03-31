RSL calls up Pierre Reedy, Bobby Pierre via extreme hardship rule

In case you were wondering if there would be any miraculous recoveries for Real Salt Lake players this week, it appears the answer is no, as we’ve just learned that the club has called up two players under the extreme hardship rule in MLS.

Those two players are both named Pierre, which is funny in a wide, cosmic sense. Bobby Pierre and Pierre Reedy are joining the first team from Real Monarchs because Real Salt Lake has fewer than 16 outfield players available.

To avoid confusion, I’ll just use their full names in reference here. I know, I know, I’m breaking all the rules. Sorry.

Bobby Pierre is a 19-year-old homegrown defender, but the last two years have seen him in Strasbourg, France, where he was with RC Strasbourg’s youth side. He also impressed with RSL in preseason, putting in a good showing — so his inclusion is absolutely not shocking here, though one would have hoped it could have been under less extreme circumstances.

Pierre Reedy is a 24-year-old midfielder who finished a five-year stint at Penn State. We saw him in preseason, too, but honestly, I remember a lot less about him. Sorry.

The club release also gives us a sense of who’s out:

QUESTIONABLE: D/M Jasper Löffelsend (hamstring), MF Nick Besler (nose) OUT: GK David Ochoa (right quad), DF Aaron Herrera (left calf), DF Zack Farnsworth (right ankle), MF Bret Halsey (ankle), DF Justen Glad (hamstring), DF Erik Holt (left foot), DF Johan Kappelhof (left calf), FW Jonathan Menendez (adductor), FW Bobby Wood (hamstring) MONARCHS Assignment (Sat., 4/2 v VAN): GK Jeff Dewsnup, GK Gavin Beavers, MF Julio Benitez, MF Jude Wellings, FW Axel Kei

That leaves RSL’s available players looking as such:

Brody

Caldwell

Chang

Córdova

Davis

Garcia

Kreilach

Luiz

MacMath

Meram

Orozco

Rubín

Ruiz

Silva

Should be a fun one!