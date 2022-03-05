RSL beats Seattle 1-0 after two-hour delay

Maikel Chang had RSL’s first good opportunity in the 6th minute, picking up an excellent cutback ball from Justin Meram. Chang’s shot was unfortunately tame, giving Stefan Frei an easy first save.

Chances came early for both sides, with RSL and Seattle trading chances in the first 20 minutes. Neither side showed enough quality to score, despite some defensive shakiness all around.

Pablo Ruiz had a golden opportunity on goal around the 30th minute, with Andrew Brody cutting in a superb pass in, but the ensuing shot was sent soaring.

From there, the match was turned upside down, as lightning strikes in the vicinity of Rio Tinto Stadium forced a two-hour weather delay, with just minutes to play in the first half.

When the second half resumed after just a five-minute halftime, it didn’t take long for Bobby Wood to make an impact, scoring the game’s only goal, finishing after his initial shot was blocked.

It was perhaps the strangest home opener in recent memory because of delay, but a win, as always, remains a win.