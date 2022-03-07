Player Ratings: RSL 1-0 Seattle

Zac MacMath - 7 Without MacMath’s four saves, there are no three points for RSL. He was attentive and showed well in his second consecutive start.

Tate Schmitt - 7 This was by far Schmitt’s best showing for RSL in his career. He was bright in a lot of areas, put in the defensive work, and created scoring chances.

Marcelo Silva - 6 Silva wore the captain’s armband and helped lead the defense to another shutout with his competitive spirit showing the way.

Justen Glad - 6 Glad made some great stops with his positional awareness and speed.

Andrew Brody - 7 Brody was a consistent catalyst for Salt Lake in the attack and was also solid on the defensive side of the ball slowing Seattle’s wingers. His passing was on point with over 94% accuracy.

Erik Holt - 6 Holt had a clean defensive game going about his business with not too much fanfare.

Scott Caldwell - 6 Another quiet, disciplined performance from Caldwell who holds the fort down and allows Pablo Ruiz to get involved in the attack.

Pablo Ruiz - 7 Ruiz put in quite a shift, repeatedly showing up in important moments. He had a great chance to score that caught him off balance, but otherwise had an excellent showing.

Maikel Chang - 6.5 Chang was about as unlucky as it gets to not score a goal. He had some great shots that were unfortunately stopped by better saves from Frei. His passing in the final third was great.

Justin Meram - 6 The veteran is showing us why he deserves to start with the ability to work through defenses and get the ball into dangerous areas.

Bobby Wood - 7.5 Wood looked determined to score a goal, putting his head down and taking on defenders. He was rewarded early in the second half and put RSL up for good to earn the win.

Substitutes

Sergio Cordova - 5.5 Cordova seems to still be getting a feel for MLS play, but had a nice shot on goal in about 20 minutes of play. He was making good runs into space to open the game up.

Jasper Loeffelsend - N/A

Everton Luiz - N/A