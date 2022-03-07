Royal Roundup: All LigaMX games suspended

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

LigaMX has halted all league games after fan violence at a match on Saturday between Queretaro and Atlas leaving 26 people hospitalized. The match was halted around the 60th minute as fans stormed the Queretaro’s home pitch, Atlas was leading 1-0 at the time.

LigaMX has started an investigation into the incident, but has initially said it was caused by lack of security in the stadium, and announced the match will be rescheduled for a later date.

Concacaf issued the following statement:

The shocking acts of vandalism and violence that occurred last night in Queretaro, Mexico, have no place in football or society. The thoughts of everyone at Concacaf are with the victims of these awful events, and their families. Concacaf wholly condemns these types of behaviors. We call on the local authorities to fully investigate these criminal acts, and to hold accountable those who have tarnished our game. The Confederation also believes that strong football sanctions must be applied and will provide any necessary support to the FMF and Liga MX as they investigate.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[MLS] RSL home dominance over Seattle Sounders continues.

[90Min] The nuanced rivalry between RSL and Seattle.

[SAH] Recap from Sounder at Heart (our SBN sister site).

MLS / USL / NWSL

[SBI] MLS rewind - recap of Saturday’s games.

[MLS][USAT] Sacha Klijestan exchanges jersey with a rookie Charlotte FC player whom he visited in an LA Hospital cancer ward in 2010.

[FRS][SI] Charlotte FC set a new MLS attendance record with 74,479 fans. It was also the largest soccer crowd in the world for the year so far.

[NSWL] Challenge Cup 2022 matches to be shown on CBS networks, and streamed on Twich and Paramount+.

[MLS][90Min] Bruce Arena set a new record for wins as a coach at 276. He also tops the list of playoff wins with 35.

[NWSL] Updated preseason rosters for all teams.

USA

[NBCS][SI] Weston McKennie expected to be out until June with foot fracture.

[FRS][SI][Guardian][TS] Cindy Parlow Cone re-elected as US Soccer president with 52.9% of the vote.

[SW] The U-20 USWNT defeated Surinam 14-0 in Concacaf U-20 championship round of 16.

INTERNATIONAL