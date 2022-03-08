RSL injury update: Kreilach out with calf concern, while Ochoa, Rubin remain unlikely for Saturday

For those of you following along at home, Real Salt Lake has been struck by a bit of an injury crisis early on in 2022, and that looks like it’s not going to get a quick resolution.

Pablo Mastroeni told Bill Riley today in an interview on ESPN 700 that “it’s not likely” that those who sat out on Saturday will be available against New England Revolution.

That includes Damir Kreilach, Rubio Rubin, David Ochoa and Nick Besler, leaving RSL with a bit of a selection crisis.

Mastroeni also elaborated on Kreilach’s absence, which is easily the one we’re holding our collective breath about the most. It’s a calf injury — the same one that kept him limited in preseason. A recurring injury is never a good thing, and I suspect it’ll be a while before we see Kreilach suit up. A month? Maybe more? I don’t know. I’m not a doctor. (I’m not a bachelor, either, but that is what it says on my diploma. I dunno.)

The best news was easily around Rubio Rubin. He’s now fully involved in training, and that’s entirely a good thing.

Here’s a partial transcript of Mastroeni’s comments, if you’d like full context