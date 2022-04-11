Real Salt Lake vs Toronto FC: Player of the Match

So, without a lot of fanfare, it was not the refs. It was not our old player Carlos Salcedo, and it wasn’t our backline. What did we lose today? Two points, my voice, and a lot of chances.

Justin Meram was honored before the match for his 300th MLS game, and then in his 301st he struck early. He looked dangerous the entire time he was in the match, and really left it all on the field. He gets the nod as the player of the match on a fantastic outing. He was highest rated player on the night, and really kept RSL hungry during the first half, and into the second.

A lot of individual players left a lot on the field, and honestly, the whole match felt like a loss after an effort like that, and ending in a decision. Many fans seemed upset at the calls, or lack thereof, and at the result of the VAR. Give Toronto credit, they kept fighting and held off RSL after going down a player. Without Justin Meram, RSL wouldn’t have left the match with a point.