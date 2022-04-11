Player Ratings: RSL 2-2 Toronto

Zac MacMath - 5 Not an outstanding game, but a decent game nonetheless. He got caught out of the goal when Nelson scored after throwing the ball into chaos but the whole thing was a bit controversial.

Tate Schmitt - 6 Schmitt looked confident on the defensive end and was able to get a shot off.

Jaziel Orozco - 6 Orozco had a good game except for not following the attacker to the end line which allowed him to flick the ball into a dangerous area and leading to a goal. It was a learning moment for the 17-year-old.

Marcelo Silva - 6.5 Silva singlehandedly stopped a few Toronto chances and continued his run of great form. His defense is critical to RSL at this point.

Andrew Brody - 5 Let’s call it what it is, Brody got burned by Shaffelburg and it gave Toronto the chance to level the game which they did. Brody had some bright moments as well, but that one was costly.

Scott Caldwell - 6 Caldwell handled things in the middle of the field but also got into the attack a few times.

Damir Kreilach - 7 Kreilach’s return to the starting lineup was a welcome one as he was sharp on the ball and picked up his first goal of the season off of a good run.

Pablo Ruiz - 6 Ruiz was good on both sides of the ball but once again skied a good opportunity on a free kick.

Maikel Chang - 7 Chang was quite possibly RSL’s best offensive player on the night and earned an assist on the Kreilach goal. That was one of a handful of great opportunities that Chang created.

Sergio Cordova - 7 Cordova was excellent holding up the ball and playing as a pivot point for RSL in their efforts to push the ball up the field. He was having his way against Carlos Salcedo, getting past him a few times with some good footwork. He did everything he needed to, and was able to get an assist but, unfortunately, unable to get a goal.

Justin Meram - 6.5 Meram was very dangerous for the first 35 to 40 minutes of the game and had a great rocket goal to open up his scoring account in 2022. He later managed to miss a sitter from nearly point blank range.

Substitutes

Bobby Wood - 5.5 Wood came on and helped RSL push the ball up the field and creating a threat that Toronto needed to worry about. It seemed like with a bit more time he could have done more.

Aaron Herrera - 5 Herrera was able to get roughly 15 minutes on the field. While decent, he was unable to get very involved.

Chris Garcia - N/A