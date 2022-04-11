Royal Roundup: USWNT rout Uzbekistan 9-1

Sophia Smith became the youngest USWNT player to score a hat trick as they dominated Uzbekistan 9-1 in the first of two friendly matches. Well done to the Uzbek’s as it took nearly half an hour before their defense broke, but after that the flood gates opened with 7 different US players scoring. The visitor’s single goal ended a US home 2-year shutout streak at 1,632 minutes. The second match is 5 PM (MDT) on Tuesday April 12th in Chester PA (Philadelphia Union’s stadium).
REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH
- [RSL][MLS][TFC][ESPN] RSL vs Toronto FC recap.
- [MLS] The Generation Adidas Cup all time best 11 features one RSL player.
- [RSL] The RSL U15 team won their first GA Cup match 3-1 vs FC Dallas.
- [RSL] The RSL U17 team tied their first GA Cup match 1-1 vs CF Montreal, but fell 6-7 in the PK shootout.
- [MLS] Generation Adidas Cup 2022 teams to watch.
- [SAH] RSL homegrown Fito Ovalle signs with Tacoma Defance.
MLS / USL / NWSL
- [MLS] Generation Adidas Cup 2022 day 1 results (U-15 teams)
- [SSD] Lexington SC name and crest announced as an expansion team for USL-1 in 2023.
USA
- [SI] USMNT schedule for June’s Nations Cup matches.
- [TCUS] US Open Cup 3rd round match-ups, schedule and stories to follow.
- [SI][SBI][ESPN][TS] US international Gio Reyna injured again with Borussia Dortmund, out for remainder of season; may be out for USMNT June games.
INTERNATIONAL
- [FFT] Five things learned from the EPL last weekend.
- [NBC] Ten things learned from the EPL last weekend.
- [SI] Jesse Marsch helping to keep Leeds United from EPL relegation.
