Royal Roundup: USWNT rout Uzbekistan 9-1

Sophia Smith became the youngest USWNT player to score a hat trick as they dominated Uzbekistan 9-1 in the first of two friendly matches. Well done to the Uzbek’s as it took nearly half an hour before their defense broke, but after that the flood gates opened with 7 different US players scoring. The visitor’s single goal ended a US home 2-year shutout streak at 1,632 minutes. The second match is 5 PM (MDT) on Tuesday April 12th in Chester PA (Philadelphia Union’s stadium).

[CBS][FRS][SBI][SW]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[RSL][MLS][TFC][ESPN] RSL vs Toronto FC recap.

[MLS] The Generation Adidas Cup all time best 11 features one RSL player.

[RSL] The RSL U15 team won their first GA Cup match 3-1 vs FC Dallas.

[RSL] The RSL U17 team tied their first GA Cup match 1-1 vs CF Montreal, but fell 6-7 in the PK shootout.

[MLS] Generation Adidas Cup 2022 teams to watch.

[SAH] RSL homegrown Fito Ovalle signs with Tacoma Defance.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[MLS] Generation Adidas Cup 2022 day 1 results (U-15 teams)

[SSD] Lexington SC name and crest announced as an expansion team for USL-1 in 2023.

USA

[SI] USMNT schedule for June’s Nations Cup matches.

[TCUS] US Open Cup 3rd round match-ups, schedule and stories to follow.

[SI][SBI][ESPN][TS] US international Gio Reyna injured again with Borussia Dortmund, out for remainder of season; may be out for USMNT June games.

INTERNATIONAL