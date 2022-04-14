Power Ranking Averages - Week 6 (4/14/22)

14 sites published this week. Soccer By Ives put on drop notice as they have not published since week 2.

A reminder of what Power Rankings should be (not that every site does of course...): ”If two teams played tomorrow, given their current injury concerns, form, and other considerations, who is likely to win on a neutral field? All things being equal, who is the best team going forward, based on what we know now?” -Richard Farley, NBC Sports ProSoccerTalk. 3/11/14

You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.

Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.

I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.

Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list. Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.

All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.

2022 Power Ranking Average Team Wk 5 Wk 6 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Team Wk 5 Wk 6 Wk Best Wk Worst Std. Dev 2021 Avg Atlanta United FC 10.17 15.25 5 20 4.17 12.9 Austin FC 16.58 12.75 3 23 5.38 15.4 Charlotte FC 24 21.08 15 26 3.88 24.9 Chicago Fire 10.08 12.92 2 21 5.54 13.9 Cincinnati (FC) 26.33 25.17 22 28 2.11 26.1 Colorado Rapids 7.58 10.25 6 17 3.61 9.5 Columbus Crew SC 8.42 12.17 7 20 4.53 7.9 D.C. United 21.5 21.75 17 27 2.55 17.1 Dallas (FC) 11.33 6.5 3 15 3.32 14 Houston Dynamo 17.92 17.42 8 23 3.9 21.1 Inter Miami CF 27.92 27.25 24 28 1.21 25.8 L.A. Galaxy 8.92 4.75 2 11 2.32 9.8 Los Angeles FC 1.75 2.5 1 4 1.02 3.6 Minnesota United FC 10 12.92 4 21 5.25 9.7 Montreal (CF) 22.5 17.42 12 24 3.37 22.2 Nashville SC 7.92 5.58 1 12 3.65 7.2 New England Revolution 15.5 21.58 4 27 6.23 10.5 New York City FC 14.83 16.08 4 23 5.93 12 New York RB 5.25 9.25 5 21 4.82 7 Orlando City SC 16.83 10.42 5 17 3.61 12.8 Philadelphia Union 1.67 1.17 1 2 0.43 4 Portland Timbers 18.42 13.75 9 19 3.95 11.8 Real Salt Lake 7.75 8.67 5 16 3.34 10.7 San Jose Earthquakes 25.42 26.67 23 28 1.7 24.2 Seattle Sounders FC 7.33 7.42 2 23 6.22 10.6 Sporting Kansas City 18.83 23 12 26 3.74 17.6 Toronto FC 18 17.42 13 23 3.28 19.5 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 23.17 24.83 22 26 1.49 23

Highest Standard Deviation: New England Revolution 6.23

Lowest Standard Deviation: Philadelphia Union 0.43

Biggest Rise: FC Dallas up 8.

Biggest Fall: New England Revolution down 7.

