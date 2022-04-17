RSL embarrassed by NYCFC with 6-0 defeat

I can only say that this was a painful match to watch, and if you had the opportunity to miss it than you are probably much happier than I am.

Bobby Wood returned to the starting lineup as RSL visited the reigning 2021 MLS Champions NYCFC.

3’ Good chance as Cordova feeds Kreilach for an easily saved shot

8’ NYCFC long throw into in the 6 yard box that somehow doesn’t hit the back of the net

9’ Huge save by MacMath from an uncontested header

GOAL 1-0 9’ Castellanos header from a corner kick. Tate Schmidt caught ball watching

29’ NYCFC continues their counter attacking football with a great cross and header that just missed.

31’ Big mistake by Caldwell that leads to lucky save from MacMath

37’ Double save from MacMath, but unfortunately a penalty is given after Schmidt bicycle kicks Parks in the face.

GOAL 3-0 40’ Castellanos penalty converted. I’m sad

45’ 2 minutes of added time

RSL was thoroughly dominated in the first half, and only had a few looks on goal

45’ Sub Cordova out for Brody

GOAL 4-0 54’ Andrade on a counter attack. He was completely unmarked

GOAL 5-0 57’ Castellanos penalty converted; hat trick on the day for him

69’ Header by Kreilach saved

76’ Shot by Orozco following a corner kick; easily saved

78’ Open net shot by NYCFC missed narrowly keeping it from being 6-0

GOAL 6-0 79’ Horrible mistake by MacMath and Everton gives the 6th goal to NYCFC and the 4th for Castellanos. I am dead inside having to type this.

I want to forget that this match happened and try to enjoy the rest of my Easter Sunday.