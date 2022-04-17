 clock menu more-arrow no yes

RSL embarrassed by NYCFC with 6-0 defeat

A comedy of errors leads to RSL’s worst defeat of the season

By Matthew Lane
MLS: Real Salt Lake at New York City FC John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

I can only say that this was a painful match to watch, and if you had the opportunity to miss it than you are probably much happier than I am.

Bobby Wood returned to the starting lineup as RSL visited the reigning 2021 MLS Champions NYCFC.

  • 3’ Good chance as Cordova feeds Kreilach for an easily saved shot
  • 8’ NYCFC long throw into in the 6 yard box that somehow doesn’t hit the back of the net
  • 9’ Huge save by MacMath from an uncontested header
  • GOAL 1-0 9’ Castellanos header from a corner kick. Tate Schmidt caught ball watching
  • GOAL 2-0 14’ MacMath caught off his line. Andrade scores on an empty net; great build up from NYCFC
  • 23’ Shot by Wood from right at the edge of the 18; saved by Johnson
  • 29’ NYCFC continues their counter attacking football with a great cross and header that just missed.
  • 31’ Big mistake by Caldwell that leads to lucky save from MacMath
  • 37’ Double save from MacMath, but unfortunately a penalty is given after Schmidt bicycle kicks Parks in the face.
  • GOAL 3-0 40’ Castellanos penalty converted. I’m sad
  • 42’ Yellow card Herrera
  • 45’ 2 minutes of added time

RSL was thoroughly dominated in the first half, and only had a few looks on goal

  • 45’ Sub Cordova out for Brody
  • GOAL 4-0 54’ Andrade on a counter attack. He was completely unmarked
  • 57’ Penalty awarded from a poor tackle on the edge of the box by Orozco
  • GOAL 5-0 57’ Castellanos penalty converted; hat trick on the day for him
  • 63’ Yellow card for Caldwell
  • 69’ Header by Kreilach saved
  • 76’ Shot by Orozco following a corner kick; easily saved
  • 78’ Open net shot by NYCFC missed narrowly keeping it from being 6-0
  • GOAL 6-0 79’ Horrible mistake by MacMath and Everton gives the 6th goal to NYCFC and the 4th for Castellanos. I am dead inside having to type this.
  • 80’ Sub Besler for Ruiz

I want to forget that this match happened and try to enjoy the rest of my Easter Sunday.

