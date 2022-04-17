RSL embarrassed by NYCFC with 6-0 defeat

I can only say that this was a painful match to watch, and if you had the opportunity to miss it than you are probably much happier than I am.
Bobby Wood returned to the starting lineup as RSL visited the reigning 2021 MLS Champions NYCFC.
- 3’ Good chance as Cordova feeds Kreilach for an easily saved shot
- 8’ NYCFC long throw into in the 6 yard box that somehow doesn’t hit the back of the net
- 9’ Huge save by MacMath from an uncontested header
- GOAL 1-0 9’ Castellanos header from a corner kick. Tate Schmidt caught ball watching
- GOAL 2-0 14’ MacMath caught off his line. Andrade scores on an empty net; great build up from NYCFC
- 23’ Shot by Wood from right at the edge of the 18; saved by Johnson
- 29’ NYCFC continues their counter attacking football with a great cross and header that just missed.
- 31’ Big mistake by Caldwell that leads to lucky save from MacMath
- 37’ Double save from MacMath, but unfortunately a penalty is given after Schmidt bicycle kicks Parks in the face.
- GOAL 3-0 40’ Castellanos penalty converted. I’m sad
- 42’ Yellow card Herrera
- 45’ 2 minutes of added time
RSL was thoroughly dominated in the first half, and only had a few looks on goal
- 45’ Sub Cordova out for Brody
- GOAL 4-0 54’ Andrade on a counter attack. He was completely unmarked
- 57’ Penalty awarded from a poor tackle on the edge of the box by Orozco
- GOAL 5-0 57’ Castellanos penalty converted; hat trick on the day for him
- 63’ Yellow card for Caldwell
- 69’ Header by Kreilach saved
- 76’ Shot by Orozco following a corner kick; easily saved
- 78’ Open net shot by NYCFC missed narrowly keeping it from being 6-0
- GOAL 6-0 79’ Horrible mistake by MacMath and Everton gives the 6th goal to NYCFC and the 4th for Castellanos. I am dead inside having to type this.
- 80’ Sub Besler for Ruiz
I want to forget that this match happened and try to enjoy the rest of my Easter Sunday.
